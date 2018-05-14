World / Asia

South Korea takes US to WTO over washing machines and solar panels

14 May 2018 - 10:38 Jane Chung
Seoul — South Korea has taken a dispute with the US to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over the US’s imposition of tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, as the measure was deemed to be in violation of the WTO agreement.

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in on Monday that it had delivered its request for bilateral consultation to the US side, to start a dispute settlement process.

The move is part of a set of measures that the South Korean government has taken after US President Donald Trump slapped a steep tariff on imported washing machines and solar panels in February to protect American manufacturers.

In April, South Korea said it had notified its plan to suspend tariff concessions on imported US goods worth $480m following US tariff measures against South Korean imports.

The ministry said it would respond to unfair import restrictions taken by the country’s major trading partners against South Korean companies.

Reuters

