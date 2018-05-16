Companies

WTO’s Airbus ruling paves way for US sanctions against EU

16 May 2018 - 09:55 Julie Johnsson, Benjamin Katz and Bryce Baschuk
An Airbus A350-1000 lands during in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
An Airbus A350-1000 lands during in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Chicago/London/Geneva — The US threatened to impose sanctions against the EU after the World Trade Organisation ruled that Airbus had received illegal government funding to develop jetliners, costing Boeing sales.

The final decision affirmed a 2016 finding that the EU had failed to eliminate unfair subsidies for two Airbus twin-aisle models, ending a long-running trade case.

The international court is expected to rule later this year on a separate case in which the EU challenged billions of dollars in US tax incentives to Boeing.

The litigation adds to the tension between the US and Europe, two once co-operative trade partners that are already sparring over US President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs and his decision to back out of a nuclear treaty with Iran, jeopardising $40bn in aircraft sales.

The next stage of the 14-year battle decided on Tuesday will be over the size of the tariffs the US will be allowed to impose to compensate for lost exports.

The Geneva-based WTO cannot force countries or companies to drop payments that violate trade rules, but it can authorise retaliatory measures to pressure governments into complying with its rulings.

US ‘countermeasures’

The disputed funding to Airbus had cost US aerospace manufacturers "tens of billions of dollars in lost sales", US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. "Unless the EU finally takes action to stop breaking the rules and harming US interests, the US will have to move forward with countermeasures on EU products."

The WTO decision affirmed a ruling that France, Germany, Spain and the UK had failed to adequately remedy market-distorting aid for the launch of Airbus’s A380 superjumbo, infrastructure support and equity investments that unfairly benefited the plane maker.

The bloc compounded the issue with below-market loans for Airbus’s marquee A350 jetliner.

The financing hurt sales of Boeing’s 747 jumbo jetliner and 787 Dreamliner, and clipped exports to the EU, Australia, China, Korea, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, the panel determined.

The trade body also upheld an earlier finding that the EU aid had no adverse effect on the market for single-aisle jet sales, the largest source of profit for Boeing and Airbus.

Export losses

The size of US tariffs to be allowed will be determined through a WTO arbitration process, and will be based on the annual harm to US and Boeing — losses that the US had previously pegged as ranging from $7bn to $10bn a year.

Airbus said it would take steps to ensure its aid complied with the decision, and predicted that any eventual sanctions would be minor.

"Despite Boeing’s rhetoric, it is clear that their position today is straightforward healthy: they have half the market and a full order book, they have clearly not been damaged by Airbus repayable loans," Airbus CEO Tom Enders said.

Shares of Airbus reversed earlier gains to trade down as much as 1.8% immediately after the ruling was published. The stock fell 0.9% to €96.25 at the close in Paris.

Boeing fell less than 1% to $342.09 at 12.37pm in New York, recovering from losses logged before the decision was issued.

The US and the EU have spent more than a decade wrangling over various government efforts to help Chicago-based Boeing and Toulouse-based Airbus defray billions of dollars in costs to design and produce commercial aircraft.

Later this year, a separate WTO compliance panel is expected to deliver its decision on whether the US complied with the terms of a 2012 ruling against illegal US tax subsidies that gave Boeing an unfair advantage.

The trade court in September ruled in Boeing’s favour in another case brought by the EU, overturning an earlier finding that $8.7bn in state aid to Boeing for making the 777X in Washington was a prohibited subsidy.

Bloomberg

Aircraft titans Airbus and Boeing set to aggressively expand in parts and repairs

The European and US aircraft makers are moving in with purpose to win greater market share
Companies
2 days ago

Land sale boosts debt-heavy Bombardier’s reserves

The plane maker sells its Downsview factory in Toronto to the Public Sector Pension Investment Board for an underpriced $635m
Companies
12 days ago

Boeing’s 767s enjoy second act as a mid-size freighter

A rebound in the air-cargo market means annual output of the aging jetliner is to increase 20% to 36 aircraft by 2020
Companies
20 days ago

Rolls-Royce to incur extra costs for testing its engines for Boeing’s Dreamliner jet

The latest problem concerns a wear issue in the Trent 1000’s compressor that cost the UK-based company more than £220m in charges last year
Companies
1 month ago

Airbus wants clarity from UK over long-term relationship after Brexit

Airbus employs 15,000 people in Britain where it spends more than £5bn with suppliers, and wants clarity on its position beyond the next 20 ...
Companies
1 month ago

American Airlines opts for Boeing craft

Adding more of the fuel-efficient Boeing aircraft will allow American Airlines to simplify its fleet and shed some of its oldest long-range jets
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SAA’s new SOS will cost Treasury R21bn
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
David Hodnett declined Barclays ‘kick downstairs’ ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
No bonuses for top Eskom management
Companies / Energy
4.
Absa’s David Hodnett has resigned from the bank
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Investors let rip at Barclays Africa payouts
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Aircraft titans Airbus and Boeing set to aggressively expand in parts and ...
Companies

Land sale boosts debt-heavy Bombardier’s reserves
Companies

Boeing’s 767s enjoy second act as a mid-size freighter
Companies / Industrials

Rolls-Royce to incur extra costs for testing its engines for Boeing’s ...
Companies

Airbus wants clarity from UK over long-term relationship after Brexit
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.