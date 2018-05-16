WTO’s Airbus ruling paves way for US sanctions against EU

Chicago/London/Geneva — The US threatened to impose sanctions against the EU after the World Trade Organisation ruled that Airbus had received illegal government funding to develop jetliners, costing Boeing sales.

The final decision affirmed a 2016 finding that the EU had failed to eliminate unfair subsidies for two Airbus twin-aisle models, ending a long-running trade case.

The international court is expected to rule later this year on a separate case in which the EU challenged billions of dollars in US tax incentives to Boeing.

The litigation adds to the tension between the US and Europe, two once co-operative trade partners that are already sparring over US President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs and his decision to back out of a nuclear treaty with Iran, jeopardising $40bn in aircraft sales.

The next stage of the 14-year battle decided on Tuesday will be over the size of the tariffs the US will be allowed to impose to compensate for lost exports.

The Geneva-based WTO cannot force countries or companies to drop payments that violate trade rules, but it can authorise retaliatory measures to pressure governments into complying with its rulings.

US ‘countermeasures’

The disputed funding to Airbus had cost US aerospace manufacturers "tens of billions of dollars in lost sales", US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. "Unless the EU finally takes action to stop breaking the rules and harming US interests, the US will have to move forward with countermeasures on EU products."

The WTO decision affirmed a ruling that France, Germany, Spain and the UK had failed to adequately remedy market-distorting aid for the launch of Airbus’s A380 superjumbo, infrastructure support and equity investments that unfairly benefited the plane maker.

The bloc compounded the issue with below-market loans for Airbus’s marquee A350 jetliner.

The financing hurt sales of Boeing’s 747 jumbo jetliner and 787 Dreamliner, and clipped exports to the EU, Australia, China, Korea, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, the panel determined.

The trade body also upheld an earlier finding that the EU aid had no adverse effect on the market for single-aisle jet sales, the largest source of profit for Boeing and Airbus.

Export losses

The size of US tariffs to be allowed will be determined through a WTO arbitration process, and will be based on the annual harm to US and Boeing — losses that the US had previously pegged as ranging from $7bn to $10bn a year.

Airbus said it would take steps to ensure its aid complied with the decision, and predicted that any eventual sanctions would be minor.

"Despite Boeing’s rhetoric, it is clear that their position today is straightforward healthy: they have half the market and a full order book, they have clearly not been damaged by Airbus repayable loans," Airbus CEO Tom Enders said.

Shares of Airbus reversed earlier gains to trade down as much as 1.8% immediately after the ruling was published. The stock fell 0.9% to €96.25 at the close in Paris.

Boeing fell less than 1% to $342.09 at 12.37pm in New York, recovering from losses logged before the decision was issued.

The US and the EU have spent more than a decade wrangling over various government efforts to help Chicago-based Boeing and Toulouse-based Airbus defray billions of dollars in costs to design and produce commercial aircraft.

Later this year, a separate WTO compliance panel is expected to deliver its decision on whether the US complied with the terms of a 2012 ruling against illegal US tax subsidies that gave Boeing an unfair advantage.

The trade court in September ruled in Boeing’s favour in another case brought by the EU, overturning an earlier finding that $8.7bn in state aid to Boeing for making the 777X in Washington was a prohibited subsidy.

Bloomberg