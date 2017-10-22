Abe sweeps to a resounding victory in Japan's snap election

But it was unclear in the immediate aftermath of the vote whether his coalition would retain its two-thirds "supermajority", requiring 310 seats, as some media had it falling just short.

A "supermajority" would allow Abe to propose changes to pacifist Japan’s US-imposed constitution that forces it to renounce war and effectively limits its military to a self-defence role.

Abe said he would "deepen" debate on the divisive issue in parliament but stressed: "I don’t plan to propose [changes] via the ruling bloc alone. We’ll make efforts to gain support from as many people as possible."

Millions of Japanese braved torrential rain and driving winds to vote as a typhoon bears down on the country, with many heeding warnings to cast their ballots early.

"I support Abe’s stance not to give in to North Korea’s pressure," said Yoshihisa Iemori as he cast his ballot in a rain-swept Tokyo.

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party benefited from a weak and splintered opposition, with the two main parties facing him created only a matter of weeks ago.

Support for the Party of Hope, founded by popular Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, fizzled after an initial blaze of publicity and was on track to win about 50 seats, the TBS projection suggested.

Speaking from Paris where she was attending an event in her capacity as leader of the world’s biggest city, a sullen-faced Koike told public broadcaster NHK she feared a "very severe result".

"As the person who launched the party, I will take responsibility."

The new centre-left Constitutional Democratic Party fared slightly better than expected but still trailed far behind Abe with 58 seats.

"The LDP’s victory is simply because the opposition couldn’t form a united front," said political scientist Mikitaka Masuyama from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.

The short 12-day campaign was dominated by the economy and the global crisis over North Korea, which has threatened to "sink" Japan into the sea and engaged in a war of words with US President Donald Trump. Hawkish Abe stuck to a hardline stance throughout, stressing that Japan "would not waver" in the face of an increasingly belligerent regime in Pyongyang.

But many voters said reviving the once-mighty Japanese economy was the top priority, with Abe’s trademark "Abenomics" growth policy failing to trickle down to the general public.

"Neither pensions nor wages are getting better… I don’t feel the economy is recovering at all," said pensioner Hideki Kawasaki.

AFP