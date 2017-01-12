World / Asia

Japan rescues North Koreans from sinking cargo ship

12 January 2017 - 15:03 PM Agency Staff
This handout picture taken early on January 12, 2017 and released by the Japan Coast Guard shows a North Korean cargo ship sinking in the East China Sea, southwest of Fukue island in Japan's Nagasaki prefecture. Japan rescued 26 North Koreans after they abandoned their sinking cargo vessel in the East China Sea, the coast guard said on January 17. Picture: AFP PHOTO / JAPAN COAST GUARD
This handout picture taken early on January 12, 2017 and released by the Japan Coast Guard shows a North Korean cargo ship sinking in the East China Sea, southwest of Fukue island in Japan's Nagasaki prefecture. Japan rescued 26 North Koreans after they abandoned their sinking cargo vessel in the East China Sea, the coast guard said on January 17. Picture: AFP PHOTO / JAPAN COAST GUARD

Tokyo — Japan rescued 26 North Koreans after they abandoned their sinking cargo vessel in the East China Sea, the coast guard said Thursday.

Japan Coast Guard patrol boats plucked the ship’s entire crew out of the water in the early hours of the morning after they had abandoned the vessel and taken to lifeboats.

A distress signal was received on Wednesday from the 6,558-tonne Chong Gen, which began sinking about 60km southwest of Fukue island in Nagasaki prefecture, the spokesman said. The ship finally sank before dawn about 27km from the island.

The coast guard cited the crew as saying the ship was transporting rice from North Korea’s port of Nampo on its west coast to the east coast city of Wonsan.

That route entails travelling around the southern end of the Korean peninsula.

"We rescued all the crew members safely and no one was injured," the coast guard spokesman said.

"We are investigating the cause of the accident by interviewing them on our patrol ship offshore," he added.

The spokesman said no decision had been made on what to do with the crew as the two countries had no diplomatic relations.

AFP

