Boeing 737 engine part falls off during take-off in Denver

US Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate the latest incident

07 April 2024 - 20:53
by David Shepardson
A Southwest Airlines in Nevada, the US. Picture: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Washington — The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Sunday it will investigate after an engine cowling on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off during take-off in Denver and struck the wing flap.

In the latest incident on a Boeing jet, Southwest Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International airport at about 8.15am local time on Sunday and was towed to the gate. The Boeing aircraft had been headed to William P Hobby Airport in Houston.

No injuries were reported and Southwest said it was flying passengers on another aeroplane to Houston about three hours behind schedule. Southwest said maintenance teams were reviewing the aircraft.

The jet entered service in early 2017, according to FAA records. Boeing referred questions to Southwest for information about the airline’s aeroplane and fleet operations.

The event adds to the Boeing’s woes. The plane maker has announced sweeping personnel changes in the wake of an incident in January when a fuselage panel on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 Alaska Airlines jet blew off midflight.

ABC News aired a video posted on social media platform X of the ripped engine cover flapping in the wind with a torn Southwest logo.

It was the second incident in a week. On Thursday, a Southwest Airlines flight from Texas to Los Angeles was forced to abort during take-off due to an engine fire on a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Reuters

