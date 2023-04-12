Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible US presidential run

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
US Republican senator Tim Scott launched a presidential exploratory committee on Wednesday, taking a step towards challenging former President Donald Trump for the party’s nomination in 2024.
As the only black Republican in the US Senate, Scott has frequently spoken of his experience as the impoverished child of a single mother as proof of America’s promise. He has sought to focus on his ability “to disrupt the narrative” of race, while criticising President Joe Biden and other Democrats on crime, inflation and other issues.
“This fight is personal. I want every American to have the same opportunities I had,” Scott said in a Twitter post announcing his plan, adding in a video: “I will never back down in defence of the conservative values that make America exceptional.”
Scott, 57, often stresses the need for political unity and strikes an upbeat tone, in contrast with many other declared or prospective Republican candidates, who have portrayed the US as a once-great nation in steep decline.
His announcement video was filmed at Fort Sumter, which is located on an artificial island off Charleston, South Carolina, where the state militia in 1861 attacked federal troops, starting the American Civil War, in which South Carolina and other southern states fought to defend slavery.
Scott called for the US to once again overcome its deep political divisions. “America’s soul was put to the test,” he said, referring to the civil war. “And we prevailed.”
In profile
An exploratory committee will allow Scott to raise his national profile and continue fundraising with fewer regulatory limitations than a formal campaign.
The senator is due to visit Iowa, the leadoff state in the Republican presidential nominating process, before heading to New Hampshire on Thursday and South Carolina on Friday. On Saturday, he will give donors and prominent supporters a “political update”, according to an invitation.
Scott has taken a leading role on police reform efforts and has spoken frequently on racial issues. He often challenged Trump over racially charged comments during his presidency and blocked several of Trump’s judicial nominees for such reasons while also accusing Democrats of exploiting racial tensions for partisan gain.
Scott has described being a victim of racial prejudice but has insisted, as he put it in a 2021 speech, that “America is not a racist country”.
With about 2% support in national polls, Scott has his work cut out if he decides to formally launch a campaign. Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who hasn’t declared a bid but is expected to do so, are the two front-runners by a wide margin.
Scott could benefit from the political calendar because South Carolina is historically the third state to host a Republican nominating contest. But he will have to compete with another candidate from his home state: Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador who announced her White House bid in February.
Trump held a campaign event in the state in January to showcase his support there, while DeSantis is due in South Carolina later this month.
Scott has already demonstrated an ability to win the votes of white conservatives who constitute the majority of the Republican electorate.
Political rarity
As a black conservative, he is a rarity in a country where politics are sharply divided along racial lines. About 92% of black voters backed Democrat Biden in the 2020 presidential election, while 55% of white voters backed Trump.
The son of a single mother, Scott says he struggled in school until the owner of a fast-food franchise gave him his first job at age 13 and encouraged him to work and study. Before entering politics, he worked in insurance and real estate.
In the Senate, Scott has a solidly conservative voting record. He was tapped by Republican leaders to develop police reform legislation in 2020 after several high-profile police killings of black people spurred nationwide protests.
However, bipartisan talks collapsed the following year after Democrats said his proposals were inadequate and he said they were more interested in scoring political points than reaching a compromise.
Other legislative efforts were successful: reducing the severity of some drug-related prison sentences and creating a tax break to encourage investment in low-income neighbourhoods.
Scott has also defended Republican efforts to tighten voting laws, which Democrats say are designed to discourage black participation.
The Republican nominee will probably face Biden, who on Monday told NBC News’ Today programme he planned to seek a second four-year term but was not yet ready to formally announce it. Trump lost his re-election bid to Biden in 2020.Reuters
