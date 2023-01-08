World / Americas

Bolsonaro supporters storm top court and Congress buildings in Brasilia

Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win

08 January 2023 - 23:00 Peter Siqueira, Adriano Machado and Tatiana Bautzer
Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8 2023. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS
Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8 2023. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS

Brasilia — Supporters of Brazil’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the Supreme Court and Congress buildings and surrounded the presidential palace in Brasilia.

In an echo of the January 6 2021 invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of former US president Donald Trump, several thousand protesters broke into the buildings and were seen on television smashing furniture inside the Supreme Court and the Congress. Security forces used teargas in an effort to repel the demonstrators. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro break into a government building in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8 2023. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS
Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro break into a government building in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8 2023. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS

Many of the protesters dispute the result of the October 30 election in which leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. The former president repeatedly questioned, without evidence, the credibility of the country’s electronic voting system, and many of his hard-core supporters back him. His supporters have been protesting against Lula da Silva’s election win

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate. 

The incident comes just a week after the inauguration of Lula da Silva. He was in Sao Paulo for the weekend and on a trip to the interior of the state.

Lula da Silva’s Workers Party asked the office of the top public prosecutor to order public security forces to act in containing the demonstrators.

Reuters  

