World / Americas

FDA allows US pharmacies to offer abortion pills for the first time

Abortion rights activists say the pill is safe and effective, but anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America says the move endangers women’s safety and the lives of unborn children

04 January 2023 - 08:01 Ahmed Aboulenein
Abortion rights supporters rally on May 14 2022. Picture: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES
Abortion rights supporters rally on May 14 2022. Picture: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES

Washington — The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills in the US for the first time, the agency said on Tuesday, even as more states seek to ban medication abortion.

The regulatory change will potentially expand abortion access as President Joe Biden’s administration wrestles with how best to protect abortion rights after they were sharply curtailed by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling and the state bans that followed.

Pharmacies can start applying for certification to distribute abortion pill mifepristone with one of the two companies that make it, and if successful they will be able to dispense it directly to patients upon receiving a prescription from a certified prescriber.

The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced it would relax some risk evaluation and mitigation strategies, or REMS, on the pill, that had been in place since the agency approved it in 2000 and were lifted temporarily in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Being able to access your prescribed medication abortion through the mail or to pick it up in person from a pharmacy like any other prescription is a game changer for people trying to access basic healthcare.
Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson

The changes included permanently removing restrictions on mail order shipping of the pills and their prescription through telehealth.

The agency finalised the changes on Tuesday after reviewing supplemental applications from Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the two companies that make the drug in the US.

“Under the Mifepristone REMS Program, as modified, Mifeprex and its approved generic can be dispensed by certified pharmacies or by or under the supervision of a certified prescriber,” the agency said on its website on Tuesday.

Mifeprex is the brand name version of mifepristone which, in combination with a second drug called misoprostol that has various uses including miscarriage management, induces an abortion up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy in a process known as medication abortion.

Abortion rights activists say the pill has a long track record of being safe and effective, with no risk of overdose or addiction. In several countries, including India and Mexico, women can buy them without a prescription to induce abortion.

“Today’s news is a step in the right direction for health equity,” Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

“Being able to access your prescribed medication abortion through the mail or to pick it up in person from a pharmacy like any other prescription is a game changer for people trying to access basic healthcare,” Johnson added.

No equal access

The regulatory change will, however, not provide equal access to all people, GenBioPro, which makes the generic version of mifepristone, said in a statement.

Abortion bans, some targeting mifepristone, have gone into effect in more than a dozen states since the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to terminating pregnancies when it scrapped the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling last year.

Women in those states could potentially travel to other states to obtain medication abortion.

The president of anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said the latest FDA move endangers women’s safety and the lives of unborn children.

“State [legislators] and Congress must stand as a bulwark against the Biden administration’s pro-abortion extremism,” she said in a statement.

FDA records show a small mortality case number associated with mifepristone. As of June 2021, there were reports of 26 deaths linked with the pill out of 4.9-million people estimated to have taken it since it was approved in September 2000.

Retail pharmacies will have to weigh whether to offer the pill given the political controversy surrounding abortion, and determine where they can do so.

A spokesperson for CVS Health said the pharmacy chain owner was reviewing the updated REMS “drug safety programme certification requirements for mifepristone to determine the requirements to dispense in states that do not restrict the dispensing of medications prescribed for elective termination of pregnancy”.

A spokesperson for Walgreens, one of the largest US pharmacies, said the company was also reviewing the FDA’s regulatory change. “We will continue to enable our pharmacists to dispense medications consistent with federal and state law.”

Reuters

Women’s rights at risk around the world after US abortion ruling

The fate of proposed abortion law reform could be at stake in East Africa where six nations have been working on a reproductive health bill since 2017
World
1 month ago

All Indian women, not just married ones, may have an abortion, court rules

Unmarried women cannot be denied the right to a late-term abortion between weeks 20 and 24 of their pregnancy under India’s law, the Supreme Court ...
News
3 months ago

Could new abortion rules in the US affect the world’s biggest state HIV fund?

The US government has appointed the first African head of its Aids fund, Pepfar. John Nkengasong, a Cameroonian virologist with US citizenship, will ...
Features
4 months ago

Mandated monitors mean less chance for US women to have an abortion

‘More and more, part of [their] punishment will be not getting access to healthcare’
World
5 months ago

The ‘right to life’ will end up killing women

Abortions allowed women to escape abusive and even deadly relationships. Now that door is closing, state by state
Opinion
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian commanders must pay for dozens of troops ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia blames soldiers’ cellphone use for deadly ...
World / Europe
3.
FDA allows US pharmacies to offer abortion pills ...
World / Americas
4.
Myanmar junta thanks China, India as it growls ...
World / Asia
5.
Israel’s far-right minister Ben-Gvir visits Al ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Despite history of missed deadlines, Elon Musk says brain chip trials will ...

Companies

Independent pharmacies tussle with state over Covid-19 vaccine payments

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.