National / Health

Independent pharmacies tussle with state over Covid-19 vaccine payments

When Covid-19 shots were in short supply in 2021, some pharmacies extracted an extra seventh dose from vials of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to meet demand

BL Premium
13 September 2022 - 17:41 Tamar Kahn

SA’s biggest association for independent pharmacies says its members have been left out of pocket by the health department’s refusal to cover the costs associated with squeezing an additional seventh dose out of multi-dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.

Private-sector pharmacies have played an integral role in the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, inoculating both state patients and medical scheme members. More than 10.5-million of the 37.5-million doses administered to date have been provided at private-sector sites, according to government figures...

