×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

ISAAC NKAMA: SA’s glut of shopping malls sees bad returns for retail developers, investors

Local developers and investors need to look to the rest of Africa for better returns

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 10:09 Isaac Nkama

Few people are aware that only five countries have more shopping centres than SA.

While this may be good for the consumer, this overcapacity will affect the future performance of shopping centres and the returns for retail property developers and investors...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.