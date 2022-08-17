VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Test cricket remains rudderless with no real purpose

UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
But could it be that in the event of a hot war, keeping the Cape sea route open might still be important to the West?
‘Nuggets’, ‘biltong’, ‘sausages’, ‘meatballs’, ‘patties’ and ‘burgers’ are deemed as terms for meat only
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Tech company wants to make more products outside China
This is the steepest fall in retail activity since January 2021, showing the effects of higher inflation and interest rates
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Vast probe into banking irregularities targets former mayor, now chancellor, for questioning
World cricket is on a precipice and Test cricket must be allowed to survive in order to embed the basic principles of the game
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
The Springboks-All Blacks series lived up to all the expectations of this intense and passionate rivalry. The euphoria of the initial Springbok victory spurred the All Blacks to play with courage, precision and audacity. A drawn series adds to the mystique of this century-old contest.
Those who have seen the latest Michael Charton presentation on this 100-year history, “Far from a Dance”, might not have been that disappointed with the All Blacks’ second Test win. Both the Tests were symptomatic of the century-old battles waged. All contests have been brutal, raw and magnificent, played in an unyielding, combative yet respectful manner.
Frik du Preez treasures these matches and has said: “You can only consider yourself a true Springbok once you have played the All Blacks.” The rivalry also captures, as Charton reminded us, the political, moral, racial and social landscapes through that historical period.
Other examples of this gripping rivalry are the Ashes between England and Australia, which began in 1882. Win the Ashes and the captains, coaches and players are heralded forever. The British Open began in 1860. No LIV golf event will ever match its importance, history, stories or theatre. Like the Olympics and the Wimbledon Open, these contests are the sporting standard for sportsmanship — honour, national pride and brilliant skills.
The current Proteas vs England series is one such iconic battlefield.
Only iconic Test series and a more compact ICC (International Cricket Council) Test Championship will be able to survive in the future. Other Tests merely drain the coffers of most countries. Test cricket remains rudderless with no real purpose, except a loosely fashioned Test Championship, which includes too many countries.
The onslaught of the popular T20 domestic tournaments have swamped the cricket calendar. India’s influence in global cricket is supreme. Today, the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchises own most of the teams in the global T20 tournaments, including SA’s. It is only with the support of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) that these events have a chance of being profitable, so they are welcomed.
Currently the BCCI directors favour Test cricket, but for how long? The ICC must, before it is too late, produce a strategy that will safeguard Test cricket. Yes, with the approval of the BCCI. Specific periods in the future tours programme have to be ringfenced for Test match cricket only, however difficult that is to achieve. This may take five years to implement as the ICC members have long-term contracts with broadcasters and sponsors.
Test cricket is the foundation holding up cricket’s standards in all formats. Limited-over fans might not appreciate the importance of this longer, more expensive and slower version, but to push aside Test cricket will eventually lead to the demise of the game.
Shorter sports formats are so popular. Sevens rugby, for example, is exciting but will not supersede Test rugby. Limited-overs cricket is creative, attractive and tailored for the younger generation. T20s remain key to future growth, yet Test cricket must survive to embed the basic principles of the game.
Let’s be realistic. If Test cricket dies, we will need to reflect on the words of the former leader of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was trying to persuade his advisory committee to act with courage in developing Dubai. He used this doomsday scenario to persuade them to act boldly. “My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I ride a Mercedes, my son rides a Land Rover and my grandson is going to ride a Land Rover, but my great-grandson is going to have to ride a camel again.”
If the ICC does not act boldly, cricket, in time, will similarly go back to the amateur age in most countries. In the amateur world, Tests can be played by amateur players, with no decision review system (DRS) on smaller grounds. In the modern world, this is not an attractive option as cricket needs professional input to continue to fund the game and ensure it thrives. The game has to be run professionally to compete for sponsorship and broadcast space against all other sports.
The IPL focuses very successfully on T20 cricket during its nine-week run. Fans and players are fully engaged during the tournament. We need the same for a more compact ICC Test Championship with fewer teams to bring context and a heightened sense of focus, excitement and energy.
It will take strong leaders with a bold will to do this. We are on the precipice. World cricket needs to act.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Test cricket remains rudderless with no real purpose
World cricket is on a precipice and Test cricket must be allowed to survive in order to embed the basic principles of the game
The Springboks-All Blacks series lived up to all the expectations of this intense and passionate rivalry. The euphoria of the initial Springbok victory spurred the All Blacks to play with courage, precision and audacity. A drawn series adds to the mystique of this century-old contest.
Those who have seen the latest Michael Charton presentation on this 100-year history, “Far from a Dance”, might not have been that disappointed with the All Blacks’ second Test win. Both the Tests were symptomatic of the century-old battles waged. All contests have been brutal, raw and magnificent, played in an unyielding, combative yet respectful manner.
Frik du Preez treasures these matches and has said: “You can only consider yourself a true Springbok once you have played the All Blacks.” The rivalry also captures, as Charton reminded us, the political, moral, racial and social landscapes through that historical period.
Other examples of this gripping rivalry are the Ashes between England and Australia, which began in 1882. Win the Ashes and the captains, coaches and players are heralded forever. The British Open began in 1860. No LIV golf event will ever match its importance, history, stories or theatre. Like the Olympics and the Wimbledon Open, these contests are the sporting standard for sportsmanship — honour, national pride and brilliant skills.
The current Proteas vs England series is one such iconic battlefield.
Only iconic Test series and a more compact ICC (International Cricket Council) Test Championship will be able to survive in the future. Other Tests merely drain the coffers of most countries. Test cricket remains rudderless with no real purpose, except a loosely fashioned Test Championship, which includes too many countries.
The onslaught of the popular T20 domestic tournaments have swamped the cricket calendar. India’s influence in global cricket is supreme. Today, the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchises own most of the teams in the global T20 tournaments, including SA’s. It is only with the support of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) that these events have a chance of being profitable, so they are welcomed.
Currently the BCCI directors favour Test cricket, but for how long? The ICC must, before it is too late, produce a strategy that will safeguard Test cricket. Yes, with the approval of the BCCI. Specific periods in the future tours programme have to be ringfenced for Test match cricket only, however difficult that is to achieve. This may take five years to implement as the ICC members have long-term contracts with broadcasters and sponsors.
Test cricket is the foundation holding up cricket’s standards in all formats. Limited-over fans might not appreciate the importance of this longer, more expensive and slower version, but to push aside Test cricket will eventually lead to the demise of the game.
Shorter sports formats are so popular. Sevens rugby, for example, is exciting but will not supersede Test rugby. Limited-overs cricket is creative, attractive and tailored for the younger generation. T20s remain key to future growth, yet Test cricket must survive to embed the basic principles of the game.
Let’s be realistic. If Test cricket dies, we will need to reflect on the words of the former leader of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was trying to persuade his advisory committee to act with courage in developing Dubai. He used this doomsday scenario to persuade them to act boldly. “My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I ride a Mercedes, my son rides a Land Rover and my grandson is going to ride a Land Rover, but my great-grandson is going to have to ride a camel again.”
If the ICC does not act boldly, cricket, in time, will similarly go back to the amateur age in most countries. In the amateur world, Tests can be played by amateur players, with no decision review system (DRS) on smaller grounds. In the modern world, this is not an attractive option as cricket needs professional input to continue to fund the game and ensure it thrives. The game has to be run professionally to compete for sponsorship and broadcast space against all other sports.
The IPL focuses very successfully on T20 cricket during its nine-week run. Fans and players are fully engaged during the tournament. We need the same for a more compact ICC Test Championship with fewer teams to bring context and a heightened sense of focus, excitement and energy.
It will take strong leaders with a bold will to do this. We are on the precipice. World cricket needs to act.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Leaders have instilled growth and confidence in resilient ...
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Tests giving way to cricket you can sit still for
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Community builder Dobson has a distinct coaching brand
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Players are starting to influence big decisions once ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.