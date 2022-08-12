Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
In energy matters, the government appears enslaved by ‘first world’ norms and standards
The accused were arrested as part of a Hawks operation to nab alleged instigators who incited public violence during looting and destruction in 2021
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Larry Masson, a financial adviser and franchise principal at Consult by Momentum.
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
Author Salman Rushdie, who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York, a witness told Reuters.
A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced, the witness said, adding the attacker was subsequently restrained.
Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.
“We are dealing with an emergency situation. I can share no further details at this time,” a Chautauqua Institution spokesperson said when contacted by Reuters.
The late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s supreme religious leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, on the writer on February 14, 1989, calling on Muslims to kill Rushdie because of perceived blasphemy against Islam in his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses.”
Iran later backed away from the order and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
Author Salman Rushdie, who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York, a witness told Reuters.
A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced, the witness said, adding the attacker was subsequently restrained.
Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.
“We are dealing with an emergency situation. I can share no further details at this time,” a Chautauqua Institution spokesperson said when contacted by Reuters.
The late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s supreme religious leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, on the writer on February 14, 1989, calling on Muslims to kill Rushdie because of perceived blasphemy against Islam in his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses.”
Iran later backed away from the order and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years.
Reuters
Lars Vilks, who drew Prophet Muhammad in 2007, dies in car crash
Ukrainian fiction: a literary tradition born of censorship and brutality
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BOOK REVIEW: On the evasiveness of truth and the irretrievability of the past
Cancel culture? No, just elites not used to getting feedback
Peter Handke wins 2019 Nobel literature prize, and Olga Tokarczuk takes 2018’s
The Booker prize longlist is out
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.