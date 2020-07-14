Cancel culture? No, just elites not used to getting feedback

A spectre is haunting Western democracies. No, it is not the surging pandemic, mass death or catastrophic unemployment. It is, if you believe Donald Trump and some of his critics, the end of free speech and the advent of “cancel culture”.

Trump defined the new menace to civilisation in his Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore, claiming that far-left fascists are “driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees”.

Days later, a group of well-known writers including Salman Rushdie and JK Rowling published an open letter in Harper’s magazine agreeing that the forces of “illiberalism” are rampant on the left as well as the right, and that “the free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted”.

Given the bizarre timing and nature of the complaint, it does not feel rude to ask: “What are they on about?”

Institutions and businesses have long been able to fire employees at will. A few may have acted even more hastily in recent months out of fear of being publicly shamed, or the desire to appear in tune with the anti-racist zeitgeist.

But the handful of firings on political grounds, which neither Trump nor his critics care to specify, are dwarfed by the immense human tragedy unfolding before our eyes: hundreds of millions of people losing their jobs and dignity for no fault of their own.

Moreover, free speech has never been more widely available than it is today. So much so that the cacophony of voices liberated by digital media too frequently drowns out well-informed and sensible opinion. Trump, who blurts out several hot-takes every day, is himself an example of the verbal incontinence enabled by Twitter in recent years.

It is also true that historians, economists and sociologists are able to hold Twitter discussions of a quality that shames much of what appears in the pages of major newspapers and magazines.