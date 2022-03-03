Ukrainian fiction: a literary tradition born of censorship and brutality
With Russia’s invasion, fiction from Ukraine is a reliable way to learn more about its people and their identity
03 March 2022 - 05:05
One thing about conflict is that it opens your mind to new things. Ukrainian fiction is a terra incognita for many readers. Few people outside of Ukraine speak the language, and there’s also postcolonial prejudice about Ukraine, with many thinking that its literature is simply a part of Russia’s, and possibly inferior. But they’re wrong. Ukraine has a long history of a literature of its own.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine follows Kyiv’s long and tense battle to retain its economic and political sovereignty ever since it became an independent nation after the disbanding of the Soviet Union in 1991...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now