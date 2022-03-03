Life / Books Ukrainian fiction: a literary tradition born of censorship and brutality With Russia’s invasion, fiction from Ukraine is a reliable way to learn more about its people and their identity B L Premium

One thing about conflict is that it opens your mind to new things. Ukrainian fiction is a terra incognita for many readers. Few people outside of Ukraine speak the language, and there’s also postcolonial prejudice about Ukraine, with many thinking that its literature is simply a part of Russia’s, and possibly inferior. But they’re wrong. Ukraine has a long history of a literature of its own.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine follows Kyiv’s long and tense battle to retain its economic and political sovereignty ever since it became an independent nation after the disbanding of the Soviet Union in 1991...