World / Americas

Bustle and business returns to New York, but office workers are still wary

27 September 2021 - 17:14 Sonali Basak
A woman walks through Times Square in New York in the US. Picture: 123RF/KIRKIKIS
A woman walks through Times Square in New York in the US. Picture: 123RF/KIRKIKIS

Much of New York is back in swing, with hundreds willing to get in close quarters together. It’s not the same inside office buildings. 

In the past few weeks, dignitaries have collaborated at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, bringing traffic in the city to a halt; floors were filled in the Javits Center for financier Anthony Scaramucci’s conference; while each night parties filled venues near Hudson Yards. Hedge fund managers including Ray Dalio and Dan Loeb huddled to swap big ideas an hour away, next to parked yachts at the Greenwich Economic Forum last week. 

Yet big Wall Street firms are having trouble bringing people back to the office, despite many companies offering perks to lure workers in: free food, complimentary gym memberships, group therapy sessions and, in the case of Citigroup in London, even therapy puppies. An estimated 28% of office workers in the New York areas have returned, data tracked by security company Kastle Systems shows. 

Wells Fargo, meanwhile, has pushed its return-to-office plans back a third time. The bank with the biggest workforce of all of its peers is now targeting November. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Fed flags bond-buying taper ‘soon’

Latest policy statement says a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted
World
4 days ago

Democrats pursue doomed strategy to avert US government shutdown

House passes bill to keep federal government funded but Republican opposition means it’s assured of failing in Senate
World
4 days ago

US to open air travel to most vaccinated travellers

New measures announced by the White House mark sweeping change to travel policies
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Iceland elects first female majority parliament
World / Europe
2.
Australia’s Victoria state hit by surge in virus ...
World / Asia
3.
China steps up oversight of Evergrande property ...
World / Asia
4.
Sergei Lavrov confirms Mali recruited Russian ...
World / Africa
5.
Dubai Inc is hiring again
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Covid-19 toll in US is about to surpass 1918 pandemic deaths

World / Americas

US workers benefit as starting wages rise on tight labour market

World / Americas

America’s lofty green goals beset by fossil fuel blues

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.