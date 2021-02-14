Trump survives impeachment: populist flank makes ditching Republican a dilemma

The conflict for Republicans was illustrated by Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. He had criticised Trump’s actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol assault and his baseless claims about the election. Before the trial, McConnell left open the chance that he might vote to convict.

He didn’t. But he attempted to straddle both wings of the party with a scorching speech after the vote, calling Trump “practically and morally responsible” for sparking the riot. “The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things,” McConnell said.

Like many other Republicans, McConnell turned to a procedural off-ramp, saying he interpreted the constitution as limiting impeachment to current officeholders even though it was McConnell who denied Democrats’ request to rush through a trial in Trump’s final week in office.

Despite his acquittal, Trump will inevitably be tarnished by the events of January 6 and the dramatic videos of the violence shown during the trial by House impeachment managers. Still, the former president, or at least the populist element he has empowered, is still a force within the GOP.

Trump issued a statement minutes after the Senate acquitted him, vowing that the “historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun”.

Members of Congress who have crossed Trump have faced a backlash in their states. The Republican Party of Louisiana’s executive committee announced on Saturday it voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for his vote to convict Trump — the latest in a series of such actions by state and county parties for Republicans accused of insufficient loyalty to Trump.

Trump had already announced plans to retaliate against Republicans who crossed him. The former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jnr, tweeted a critical video on Saturday and vowed retribution against McConnell and other Republicans.

Lowest approval

Whit Ayres, a veteran Republican pollster, sees the strong Republican opposition to impeachment as a sign Trump’s populist wing of the party remains dominant.

“It tells me that it will take a lot more than we’ve seen thus far to undermine the populist wing’s control of the Republican Party primaries,” he said. “The real question is how much damage will be done to the Republican Party brand, and it’s too early to determine that at this point.”

Trump ended his term with the lowest job approval of his presidency — 29% — amid a surge in negative sentiment about his post-election conduct, including his call for supporters to march to the Capitol, according to a January survey by the Pew Research Center. And 68% of Americans don’t want him to remain a major political figure after he leaves office, according to the January 8-12 survey of 5,460 US adults.

But 57% of Republican or Republican-leaning voters said he should continue to be a major political figure for years to come in the Pew survey, and 64% of those voters say he either definitely and probably won the 2020 election, which he did not.

Most of the GOP senators seen as potential future presidential candidates voted with Trump, with many of them also asking questions during the proceedings seeking to undermine the prosecution’s case. Some, like Ted Cruz of Texas, even offered behind-closed-doors advice to Trump’s lawyers during the trial.

Ayres suggested the direction of the party is likely to hinge on how President Joe Biden governs; how prominent a role Trump tries to take in Republican party politics; and whether a political figure emerges who can unite the GOP populist and “governing” wings.