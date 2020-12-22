More campaign veterans join Biden team with tech critic in top post

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden filled a number of senior positions on Tuesday, naming Bruce Reed, who was his chief of staff during the Obama administration, to be deputy chief of staff at the White House.

Reed was Biden’s chief of staff from 2011 to 2013 and was a senior adviser to his campaign. He is a veteran of the Clinton administration, where he worked on domestic and economic policy. He will work under White House chief of staff Ron Klain alongside former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, who has already been named deputy chief of staff.

Reed has faced criticism from the left for his record as a centrist, including his long affiliation with the Democratic Leadership Council. They pointed to his work as a domestic policy adviser during the Clinton administration, especially his role in helping write the 1996 welfare overhaul bill. In recent years, he has focused more on big tech as a critic of the industry. During the campaign, he was a close adviser of Biden, frequently the only senior aide travelling with him.

Anne Filipic will be director of management and administration. She comes to the administration from the Obama Foundation and the Obama White House. Elizabeth Wilkins will be senior adviser to the chief of staff. She has held a similar role in the transition.

Ryan Montoya, who directed scheduling for vice president-elect Kamala Harris during the campaign, will take up that role at the White House. He was chief technology officer for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings before.

Vinay Reddy will serve as director of speechwriting and Gautam Raghavan will be deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel.

Biden called the new staff members “respected leaders whose values and priorities align with my own and who will dutifully execute their roles to serve the American people”.

“Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences, helping deliver the change America needs in these difficult times,” he said in a statement.

