World / Americas

More campaign veterans join Biden team with tech critic in top post

Close election aide and centrist Bruce Reed appointed deputy chief of staff

22 December 2020 - 17:32 Jennifer Epstein
US president-elect Joe Biden. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
US president-elect Joe Biden. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden filled a number of senior positions on Tuesday, naming Bruce Reed, who was his chief of staff during the Obama administration, to be deputy chief of staff at the White House.

Reed was Biden’s chief of staff from 2011 to 2013 and was a senior adviser to his campaign. He is a veteran of the Clinton administration, where he worked on domestic and economic policy. He will work under White House chief of staff Ron Klain alongside former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, who has already been named deputy chief of staff.

Reed has faced criticism from the left for his record as a centrist, including his long affiliation with the Democratic Leadership Council. They pointed to his work as a domestic policy adviser during the Clinton administration, especially his role in helping write the 1996 welfare overhaul bill. In recent years, he has focused more on big tech as a critic of the industry. During the campaign, he was a close adviser of Biden, frequently the only senior aide travelling with him.

Anne Filipic will be director of management and administration. She comes to the administration from the Obama Foundation and the Obama White House. Elizabeth Wilkins will be senior adviser to the chief of staff. She has held a similar role in the transition.

Ryan Montoya, who directed scheduling for vice president-elect Kamala Harris during the campaign, will take up that role at the White House. He was chief technology officer for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings before.

Vinay Reddy will serve as director of speechwriting and Gautam Raghavan will be deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel.

Biden called the new staff members “respected leaders whose values and priorities align with my own and who will dutifully execute their roles to serve the American people”.

“Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences, helping deliver the change America needs in these difficult times,” he said in a statement.

Bloomberg

Joe Biden wants a waiver for first black secretary of defence

Gen Lloyd Austin retired from the army four years ago, but a law requires a seven-year gap, but the law has been waived before
World
1 week ago

Biden picks California attorney-general Xavier Becerra as health secretary

President-elected formally names Anthony Fauci as chief medical adviser on the coronavirus
World
2 weeks ago

Janet Yellen calls for urgent action to prevent ‘self-reinforcing’ economic downturn

Biden's treasury secretary nominee  pledges to leave no-one out pandemic funding after Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin pressed for $300bn for small ...
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump downplays government hack and shifts blame ...
World / Americas
2.
Boris Johnson calls emergency meeting after ...
World / Europe
3.
Boris Johnson makes last-minute fish offer in ...
World / Europe
4.
US Republicans’ final tantrum — trying to change ...
World / Americas
5.
Germany considers ban on flights from SA and UK
World / Europe

Related Articles

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

World / Americas

Biden picks retired general as defence secretary

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.