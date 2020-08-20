World / Americas

US jobless claims rise unexpectedly to above 1-million mark

The $600 a week unemployment benefit lapsed on July 31 with confusion over a new $400 amount, of which states are expected to cover $100

20 August 2020 - 17:45 Dan Burns
A rally for US President Donald Trump at North Star Aviation in Mankato, Minnesota, US, on August 17 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BEN BREWER
A rally for US President Donald Trump at North Star Aviation in Mankato, Minnesota, US, on August 17 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BEN BREWER

New York — The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1-million mark last week, a setback for a struggling US job market crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.106-million for the week ended August 15, from an upwardly revised 971,000 in the prior week, the labour department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 925,000 applications in the latest week.

The previous week’s level marked the first time since March that new claims had registered below the 1-million level.

The extra $600 a week unemployment benefit lapsed on July 31. While President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that includes a provision extending the supplement at a reduced rate of $400 a week, there has been confusion over its implementation.

States are required to cover $100 of the benefits, but many governors have indicated they don’t have the financial capacity after revenues were decimated in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The remaining $300 will be funded from a limited emergency disaster relief programme, which economists estimate could be depleted as early as September.

New Covid-19 infections continue to spread across the US, forcing authorities in some of the most afflicted areas to either shut down businesses again or pause reopenings. The newest twist in the path of the outbreak includes the eruption of hot-spots associated with some colleges reopening their campuses.

First-time claims peaked at a record 6.867-million in late March.

Thursday’s claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid dropped to 14.844-million in the week ending August 8 from a revised 15.480-million in the prior week.

The US economy has regained only 9.3-million of the 22-million jobs lost between February and April.

Reuters

Europe set to shed more jobs as economic rebound flags

Covid-19 has already wiped out nearly half the jobs created since the last recession
8 hours ago

US school closures a barrier to economic recovery as parents kept from job hunting

About 25-million parents are facing the choice between employment and family responsibilities, a Bloomberg Economics report has found
2 days ago

