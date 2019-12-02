World / Americas

Trump campaign bans Bloomberg News reporters from events

02 December 2019 - 22:38 Alex Wayne
US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP/NICHOLAS KAMM
US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP/NICHOLAS KAMM

Washington — The Trump campaign announced Monday that it intends to exclude Bloomberg News reporters from its events, including the president’s political rallies, after the news organisation said it would not investigate Democratic presidential candidates.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said that the Bloomberg News’ policy, enacted after Bloomberg founder and majority owner Michael Bloomberg announced he would run for president, is unfair to President Donald Trump. In response, the campaign will no longer credential Bloomberg News reporters to cover its events, he said.

“The decision by Bloomberg News to formalise preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong,” Parscale said in a statement. “Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events.”

Republican Party chair  Ronna McDaniel said on Twitter that her organisation also would no longer credential Bloomberg News journalists.

In a November 24 memo describing its approach, Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait said the organisation would continue to investigate the Trump administration “as the government of the day”. Micklethwait said on Monday that the news organisation would continue to cover the Trump campaign fairly.

“The accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said in response to Parscale’s announcement. “We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”

In his memo describing how Bloomberg News would cover the campaign, Micklethwait said reporters would “write about virtually all aspects of this presidential contest”. The organisation assigned a reporter to cover Michael Bloomberg’s campaign.

Micklethwait said in his memo that the organisation would “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.” The policy has drawn criticism.

Micklethwait said the news organisation’s approach may change if Bloomberg wins the Democratic nomination and he is  competing directly against Trump.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump periodically denied credentials to cover his events to several news organisations, including the Washington Post, the Huffington Post, Politico, Buzzfeed, the Des Moines Register and others after stories he considered unfair.

Bloomberg 

