Trump campaign bans Bloomberg News reporters from events

Washington — The Trump campaign announced Monday that it intends to exclude Bloomberg News reporters from its events, including the president’s political rallies, after the news organisation said it would not investigate Democratic presidential candidates.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said that the Bloomberg News’ policy, enacted after Bloomberg founder and majority owner Michael Bloomberg announced he would run for president, is unfair to President Donald Trump. In response, the campaign will no longer credential Bloomberg News reporters to cover its events, he said.

“The decision by Bloomberg News to formalise preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong,” Parscale said in a statement. “Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events.”