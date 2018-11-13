World / Americas

CNN sues White House over revoking of press credentials for correspondent

13 November 2018 - 17:23 David Shepardson and Doina Chiacu
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions US President Donald Trump during a news conference following midterm elections, at the White House in Washington, the US, November 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions US President Donald Trump during a news conference following midterm elections, at the White House in Washington, the US, November 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Washington — CNN filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Trump administration over the revocation of press credentials for White House correspondent Jim Acosta, whose questions and reporting have been a frequent target of criticism by President Donald Trump.

“We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process,” CNN said in a statement.

The Republican president has steadily intensified his criticism of the media, with CNN remaining a major target.

Trump erupted into anger last week during a news conference when Acosta questioned him about the so-called migrant caravan travelling through Mexico and about an ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

He also said he was ‘‘not a great fan’’ of Trump’s. 

“That’s enough, that’s enough,” Trump said on Wednesday, as a White House intern attempted to take the microphone off Acosta. “You are a rude, terrible person.”

The White House suspended his credentials later that day, with press secretary Sarah Sanders accusing Acosta of putting his hands on the intern who was trying to take the microphone from him. She called his behaviour “absolutely unacceptable”.

He called the White House accusations a lie.

“While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone,” CNN said. “If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.”

Reuters

 

