World / Americas

US Bar Association wants FBI to investigate sexual assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh, a conservative federal appeals court judge, says he is the victim of ‘grotesque and obvious character assassination’ by Democrats

28 September 2018 - 11:43 Brendan O'Brien
US supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh devolves from sunny to thunderous as he testifies before the US senate judiciary committee on September 27 2018. Picture: AFP/POOL
US supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh devolves from sunny to thunderous as he testifies before the US senate judiciary committee on September 27 2018. Picture: AFP/POOL

Milwaukee — The American Bar Association has called on the US senate judiciary committee to delay the confirmation of supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh so the FBI can investigate the sexual assault accusations against him, the Washington Post has reported.

Association president Robert Carlson requested the delay in a letter sent to the committee on Thursday evening, the Post reported, after a day of testimony by university professor Christine Blasey Ford who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago, and by Kavanaugh who denied it.

“The basic principles that underscore the senate’s constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI,” Carlson wrote to chair Charles Grassley and ranking committee Democrat Dianne Feinstein that, the Post reported.

Kavanaugh, a conservative federal appeals court judge chosen by US President Donald Trump, said he was the victim of “grotesque and obvious character assassination” orchestrated by senate Democrats.

The judiciary committee, on which Republicans hold an 11-10 majority, was to meet on Friday morning and several senators said they expected it to vote then. The full Senate, controlled 51-49 by Trump’s fellow Republicans, could vote within days.

Kavanaugh was nominated by Trump and his confirmation would cement conservative control of the US supreme court with disputes over abortion rights, immigration, gay rights, voting rights and transgender troops possibly heading toward the justices soon.

Ford’s allegation emerged last week and has been followed by other allegations. Some Democrats have called on Kavanaugh to withdraw in light of the allegations and have said an FBI investigation is needed before any Senate confirmation vote.

“Each appointment to our nation’s highest court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote,” Carlson wrote, the Post reported. 

“Deciding to proceed without conducting an additional investigation would not only have a lasting impact on the Senate’s reputation, but it will also negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the supreme court.”

Reuters

JONATHAN BERNSTEIN: Another fine Trump mess as Kavanaugh starts to crumble

'Kavanaugh was a poor choice from the point of view of good presidenting. The judge was certain to be a highly controversial selection from the start'
World
1 day ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Trump's defence of Kavanaugh is another step down a dark road

'He’s getting worse. His latest insanity is the spirited defence of his nominee for the US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh'
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Accuser of Trump′s Supreme Court nominee tells Congress she feared being killed

Prof Christine Blasey Ford tells US Senate hearing she is '100% certain' Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her
World
17 hours ago

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser agrees to testify before Senate - reports

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault
World
5 days ago

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s conservatism is only half the story

The most important question for American democracy is whether Trump’s Supreme Court nominee subscribes to judicial restraint, writes Cass Sunstein
World
2 months ago

Trump’s Supreme Court choice likely to cement rightward tilt of the bench

Conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh will face deep scepticism and outright opposition from most if not all Democrats when he makes his case for ...
World
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Probe of UK telecoms firms after complaints ...
World
2.
US Bar Association wants FBI to investigate ...
World / Americas
3.
Australian banks inquiry delivers 'scathing ...
World
4.
WATCH: How SA can navigate its way through stormy ...
World

Related Articles

JONATHAN BERNSTEIN: Another fine Trump mess as Kavanaugh starts to crumble
World

Accuser of Trump′s Supreme Court nominee tells Congress she feared being killed
World / Americas

JUSTICE MALALA: Can a Trumped-up sexist creep really make it?
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.