JUSTICE MALALA: Can a Trumped-up sexist creep really make it?

'The president of the US, a man who made it into the White House despite being caught on tape saying a woman should be grabbed by her genitalia, has come out in support of Kavanaugh'

After Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh, a university professor, Christine Blasey Ford, came forward and accused Kavanaugh of forcing himself on her while the two were at a party in high school. She says he pinned her down on a bed, attempted to remove her clothing and covered her mouth when she tried to scream. As expected, Kavanaugh has unequivocally denied these allegations.

On Sunday, The New Yorker magazine published a story in which a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drunken party while both were first-year students at Yale University.

“It was kind of a joke,” Ramirez told the magazine. “And now it’s clear to me it wasn’t a joke.”