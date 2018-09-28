CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Trump's defence of Kavanaugh is another step down a dark road

'He’s getting worse. His latest insanity is the spirited defence of his nominee for the US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh'

EXTRACT

The New Yorker’s John Cassidy describes Trump’s response to questions from reporters at a UN press conference as “an alarming display of insensitivity, narcissism, and misogyny.”

While members of his own party believe the allegations made by the women should be taken very seriously, Trump has refused to let the FBI look into the allegations against Kavanaugh, saying The Democrats know “it’s a big, fat con job. And they go into a room, and I guarantee you, they laugh like hell on what they pulled off on you and on the public. They laugh like hell. So it wouldn’t have mattered if the FBI came back with the cleanest score…you wouldn’t have gotten one vote.”

Pushed by a reporter on whether he thought the women lied: “These are all false to me. I can only say what they have done to this man is incredible.”