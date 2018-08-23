World / Americas

Fed minutes show another US rate hike is on the cards, and soon

23 August 2018 - 07:43 Jason Lange
The sun rises to the east of the US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Picture: REUTERS
The sun rises to the east of the US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — US central bankers discussed raising interest rates soon to counter excessive economic strength but also examined how global trade disputes could batter businesses and households, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

The Fed has been raising rates gradually since 2015 and policymakers are now concerned the economy is so strong that inflation could rise persistently above the central bank’s 2% target.

Fed officials at the July 31-August 1 policy meeting held rates steady but their discussion made it clear they are considering another rate hike soon. The Fed has raised rates twice this year.

"Many participants suggested that if incoming data continued to support their current economic outlook, it would likely soon be appropriate to take another step in removing policy accommodation," according to the minutes.

Policymakers generally noted that spending by US households and businesses appeared to have "considerable momentum", according to the minutes.

Fed officials also generally expected the economy would grow at a fast enough rate to put upward pressure on inflation, which recently has come close to the central bank’s target.

With interest rates rising, many policymakers said the Fed would soon have to stop describing monetary policy as giving a boost to the economy.

At the same time, policymakers held an ample discussion about the risks to the economy from simmering trade tensions.

The Trump administration has raised tariffs on imports from a range of countries, including China and members of the European Union, triggering retaliatory tariffs on US exports.

The discussion outlined the tough situation the Fed could find itself in should the trade disputes worsen, with US businesses potentially needing to scale back hiring and consumers possibly facing higher prices on imports.

The Fed is tasked by law with fostering full employment and steady prices.

"All participants pointed to ongoing trade disputes as an important source of uncertainty and risks," according to the minutes.

Policymakers pointed out that a large and prolonged trade dispute could hit business sentiment, investment spending and employment.

Wide-ranging tariff increases, however, would reduce the purchasing power of US households, according to the minutes.

The minutes also gave an indication the Fed was preparing to debate once again how best to implement its monetary policy. Fed chairperson Jerome Powell said this discussion would probably take place "in the fall", according to the minutes.

US President Donald Trump told Reuters on Monday he was "not thrilled" with Powell’s Fed for raising interest rates and said the central bank should do more to boost the economy.

Reuters

Trump’s criticism of the Fed unsettles equities

The dollar falls for the fourth consecutive day in its worst spell since March after the US president says he is ‘not thrilled’ with Federal ...
Markets
1 day ago

Beijing vows to fight back as new US tariffs kick in, even with trade talks under way

Steep US tariffs on another $16bn of Chinese goods have taken effect, with a reciprocal move promised by China
World
36 minutes ago

Trump fed up with Fed chairman Jerome Powell over interest rate hike

‘We’re negotiating very powerfully and strongly with other nations. We’re going to win. But during this period of time I should be ...
World
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Say cheers to US market but expect babelaas in SA

Raise a glass to the roaring US bull market, but remember that there is little to celebrate at home
Opinion
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Fed minutes show another US rate hike is on the ...
World / Americas
2.
Beijing vows to fight back as new US tariffs kick ...
World / Asia
3.
Court to rule on Chamisa poll challenge on Friday
World / Africa
4.
Trump mocks Cohen over plot allegation
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.