Donald Trump’s answer to school shootings is to arm the teachers

"If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly," Trump said, suggesting that 20% of a school’s teachers could be trained to carry concealed weapons.

"This would only be obviously for people who are very adept at handling a gun," Trump added.

The televised White House meeting came as students staged street protests across the country to demand stricter gun laws following the murder of 14 teens and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Holding signs reading "Never Again" and "Be The Adults, Do Something," teenaged survivors of last Wednesday’s shooting rallied outside the Florida state Capitol in Tallahassee.

"No longer can I walk the halls I walked millions of times before without fear and sadness," Stoneman Douglas student Florence Yared told a crowd that included thousands of supporters.

The White House meeting was attended by Stoneman Douglas students, their parents and also the parents of victims of the Columbine, Sandy Hook and other shootings.

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was among the Stoneman Douglas victims, told Trump he was there "because my daughter has no voice. She was murdered last week.

"We protect airports. We protect concerts, stadiums, embassies," Pollack said, his voice seething with rage. "I can’t get on a plane with a bottle of water. But we leave some animal to walk into a school."