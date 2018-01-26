Trump’s Dreamers’ plan wins some support, but it comes with a $25bn ransom

Washington — US President Donald Trump’s administration has unveiled a sweeping new immigration plan to US Congress that offers 1.8-million young unauthorised immigrants known as "Dreamers" a path to citizenship over 10 to 12 years.

In a comprehensive reform that will be formally presented next week, Trump also asked Congress on Thursday to eliminate the popular "green card lottery" programme and severely restrict family immigration, steps analysts say could cut in half the more than 1-million foreign-born people moving to the country annually.

And in the name of halting illegal immigration, he has also demanded Congress budget $25bn for a "trust fund" for constructing a wall on the US-Mexico border — a major plank of Trump’s White House campaign.

"The department of homeland security must have the tools to deter illegal immigrants; the ability to remove individuals who illegally enter the US, and the vital authorities necessary to protect national security," a senior White House official told journalists.

The White House’s offer of a path to citizenship for the Dreamers was much wider than expected. Earlier it had suggested it was only open to granting citizenship to the 690,000 young immigrants registered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or Daca, programme. But in exchange, Trump was asking Congress to make future legal immigration more difficult — and to shore up homeland security’s toolbox and funding to crack down on the overall population of unauthorised immigrants, estimated at some 11-million, including Dreamers.

This could make the plan difficult to get past Democrats, no matter how strong they want the Dreamers reform. "There is no public policy justification for cutting legal immigration in half. None," said Democrat senator Brian Schatz on Twitter.

The plan represents a sharp shift in US immigration policies. Trump, during his 2016 presidential campaign, promised a tough crackdown on illegal immigration, but has extended this to narrowing the doors for legal immigrants and refugees.

The end of the lottery system — which was introduced in 1990 to diversify the origins of new immigrants — was expected and has support from some Democrats. Trump has argued the programme has allowed people into the country who have supported Islamic extremists.

"This programme is riddled with fraud and abuse and does not serve the national interest," the White House said in a summary Thursday.