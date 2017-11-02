Trump demands death penalty for New York truck attack suspect

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving member of a pair of ethnic Chechen brothers who killed three people and injured more than 260 when they bombed the 2013 Boston Marathon in an attack inspired by the al-Qaeda militant group, was sentenced to death in 2015. He is the only inmate among the 61 people on federal death row convicted for an act charged as terrorism.

Waived rights

Saipov’s charging document said he waived his rights to remain silent, avoid self-incrimination and have an attorney present when he agreed to speak to investigators from his bed at Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan, where he was being treated after being shot by a police officer.

It said he was particularly motivated by a video where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — the leader of Islamic State — exhorted Muslims in the US and elsewhere to support the group’s cause.

Investigators found thousands of IS-related propaganda images and videos on Saipov’s cellphone, the complaint said.

Among them were video clips showing IS prisoners being beheaded, run over by a tank and shot in the face.

Second man located

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had located another Uzbek man, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, wanted for questioning as a person of interest in the attack.

US law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because the investigation was continuing, said Saipov had been in contact with Kadirov and another person of interest in the investigation.

Tuesday’s assault was the deadliest in New York City since the attack on September 11 2001, when hijackers crashed two passenger jets into the World Trade Center, killing more than 2,600 people.

Five Argentine tourists, a Belgian, a New Yorker and a New Jersey man were killed in the attack.

Saipov, who lived in Paterson, New Jersey, allegedly used a truck rented from a New Jersey Home Depot to run down pedestrians and cyclists along a 20-block stretch of the Manhattan bike path, before slamming into a school bus.

He got out of the truck brandishing what turned out to be a paint-ball gun and a pellet gun, authorities said, before a police officer shot him.

Seated in a wheelchair, Saipov appeared for a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses. Public defence attorney David Patton was appointed to represent him.

Saipov did not ask for bail and was remanded to federal custody. It was not immediately clear where he would be held.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump called him "this animal" and lambasted the US justice system for terrorism suspects as "a joke" and "a laughing stock".

