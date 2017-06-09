Trump makes his first tweet after Comey's damaging testimony

During one White House dinner, Comey recalled that the president asked him for "loyalty" and to lay off his former national security adviser Michael Flynn — who is under criminal investigation over his Russia ties — imploring Comey to "let this go". Comey indicated it was now up to a high-powered special prosecutor to determine whether that behaviour, and his own sacking, constituted an obstruction of justice, a potentially impeachable offence.

"It’s my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation," he told senators. "I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavour was to change the way the Russia investigation was being conducted. That is a very big deal."

Easing months of speculation, Comey confirmed that Trump was not personally under investigation when he left the FBI in May.

The White House and Trump’s lawyers expressed vindication over some parts of Comey’s testimony and lashed out at others. "I can definitely say the president is not a liar and frankly am insulted by that question," White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz said the president "never told Mr Comey ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty’ in form or substance", rejecting a key allegation.

Deploying Trump’s trademark bare-knuckle style, Kasowitz also suggested the ousted lawman should be prosecuted for leaking "privileged information". Trump avoided directly responding to the explosive accusations, defiantly telling supporters at a religious event in the capital: "We are going to fight and win."

While the president was unusually quiet on his preferred communication platform, Twitter, his son Donald Trump Jr live-tweeted throughout Comey’s testimony.

"You see how disgusting the swamp really is, the people that are there," the younger Trump said in an interview with Fox News later Thursday, a nod to his father’s campaign pledge to "drain the swamp" that is Washington.

"This is what the people voted against last time. I’m happy for them to keep doing it. It’s going to make 2020 that much easier," he said, referring to the next presidential election.

A visibly aggrieved Comey kicked off his testimony with a bid to set the record straight about the state of the bureau he led until he was sacked in May.

"Although the law requires no reason at all to fire an FBI director, the administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI by saying that the organisation was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the work force had lost confidence in its leader," he charged.

"Those were lies plain and simple," Comey said, firing a shot of tension through hearing room 216 of the Senate’s Hart building, which stood silent except for the shutter clicks of photographers capturing the political theatre.

Democrats are intent on determining whether Trump’s actions amounted to obstruction of justice, while Republicans zeroed in on Comey’s admission he assured the president he was not personally an FBI investigation target.

Trump abruptly fired Comey as director of the FBI on May 9, admitting later that the Russia investigation was on his mind at the time. In a written statement, Comey described his mounting discomfort in the weeks leading up to his dismissal as Trump pulled him aside in person and phoned to press him on the investigation into his campaign associates and possible collusion with a Russian effort to tilt the 2016 vote in the Republican’s favour.

At a private White House dinner on January 27, just days after the billionaire took office, Comey said Trump appeared to want to "create some sort of patronage relationship" with him.

"The president said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.’ I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed," Comey said.