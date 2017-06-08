An increasingly isolated Trump joins the battle of his life

Washington — US President Donald Trump has faced down a litany of scandals in his nearly 71 years, surviving bankruptcy, divorce, lawsuits and vulgar exposes. But, less than six months into his White House tenure, he finds himself locked in his toughest fight yet — the battle to save his presidency.

On Thursday, former FBI director James Comey will appear in the Senate and testify under oath that, before he was fired, Trump urged him to shelve a major counter-espionage investigation and demanded his "loyalty." This has opened the door to allegations that the president may have obstructed justice, which could possibly lead to impeachment charges.

Pundits and punters will argue the legal merits of those allegations long after Comey’s must-see testimony.

But the ultimate judgment will be political and for now, the odds are stacked in Trump’s favour.

Only Congress can prosecute a sitting president and Republicans — even those who reluctantly backed Trump and decry him in private — are loath to commit political fratricide and oust a democratically-elected president without a cast iron reason.

Trump seems determined to put that support to the test.

He enters this political battle armed with a street-fighting temperament that has proven as much a liability as an asset for his presidency.

For the last 150 or so days, Trump has lurched from crisis to crisis, tweeting away his public support and increasingly alienating allies who hold his political fate in their hands.

According to a Morning Consult poll, 69% of voters say Trump uses Twitter too much.

Inside the White House, aides describe a miasma of frustration, anger and resentment as Trump undermines his staff and rips up plans with unscripted remarks or Twitter outbursts.

That tendency was on display on Wednesday, just hours before Comey’s written Senate testimony was released a day before his appearance.

At 7.44 am, Trump announced the nomination of Christopher Wray to replace Comey as his FBI director.

No one was surprised that the Twitter-loving president made his "big reveal" on the social media platform.

What did surprise his staff and lawmakers — who must now guide his nomination through Congress — was that they did not get a heads-up.