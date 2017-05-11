Senate demands Flynn documents

Burr has said he was troubled by the Comey firing but would continue to press ahead with his investigation wherever it leads. He and Warner have invited Comey to testify before the committee on May 16 in a closed session.

The committee had announced it was prepared to use subpoena power when it first began the bipartisan probe in January. It may not be the last one to be issued.

"I’ve said from the beginning that our intentions are to get information from all the individuals of interest, and I will go to whatever lengths I feel necessary," Burr said in a brief hallway interview at the Capitol, hours before Trump fired Comey on Tuesday.

The announcement came as NBC News reported, citing unidentified sources, that the committee had also sought information relevant to the Russia investigation about Trump and his top aides from a Treasury Department financial intelligence unit that had imposed a $10m civil penalty on the Trump Taj Mahal in 2015 for multiple violations of anti-money laundering laws. The committee wants any evidence the Treasury has compiled as well as information about whether any people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin had invested in Trump properties, the report said.

Representative Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat who is a member of the House intelligence committee that is also investigating Russian meddling in the election, said access to such financial records is one of the reasons lawmakers have been clamouring for Trump to release his tax returns.

"There is nothing necessarily illegal about taking loans from the Russians or having them invest in your properties," Himes said on Thursday. "But if you’re going to be president of the US or in any other position of public trust, the public does need to know how you’re exposed, and who you owe what to, so they can evaluate your ability to make an impartial decision."

Bloomberg