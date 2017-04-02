Assange’s future in the balance as Ecuador votes

Avenues close to the headquarters of the National Electoral Council in Quito have been closed to traffic since midday Friday amid a major increase in security around the compound.

Tensions escalated following the first-round vote on February 19 when it took the electoral council three days to declare a runoff between Moreno and Lasso would take place. On Tuesday, Lasso, his family, and supporters were pelted with vuvuzelas and other objects after watching the World Cup qualifier match between Ecuador and Colombia by people he later called "foreign mercenaries" hired by the government.

Polls have indicated a tight race.

"In the last three elections, we’ve had the lowest absenteeism since the return of democracy" in 1979, indicating trust in the voting system, Correa said before heading to his voting precinct.

Moreno has pledged to boost public spending on housing, tripling a monthly benefit to poor families to $150, and to build 40 new technical universities. Meanwhile, Lasso has focused on restoring freedom of speech and slashing taxes by $3bn annually to boost job creation and foreign investment, which was largely absent from Ecuador in the past decade.

Polls close in mainland Ecuador at 5 pm local time, with results from exit polls expected at that time.

Bloomberg