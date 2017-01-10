Paranoid Assange unfaithful to his creed

You almost have to feel sorry for Julian Assange. Shut in at the Ecuadorean embassy in London without access to sunlight, the founder of WikiLeaks is reduced to self-parody these days.

Here is a man dedicated to radical transparency, yet he refuses to go to Sweden despite an arrest warrant in connection with allegations of sexual assault. His organisation retweets the US president-elect who once called for him to be put to death. He spreads the innuendo that Seth Rich, a Democratic national committee staffer, was murdered because he was the real source of the e-mails WikiLeaks published in the run-up to November’s election. And now he tells Fox News it is the US media that is deeply dishonest.

This is the proper context to evaluate Assange’s claim, repeated by Donald Trump and his supporters, that Russia was not the source for the e-mails of leading Democrats distributed by WikiLeaks.

The US intelligence community is standing by its judgment that Russia hacked the Democrats’ e-mails and distributed them to influence the election.

Assange has a history of saying paranoid nonsense. This is particularly true of Assange’s view of Hillary Clinton. His delusions have led him to justify the interference in US elections as an act of holding his nemesis accountable to the public.