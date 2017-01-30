Former billionaire Eike Batista surrenders to police in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro — Once Brazil’s richest man, Eike Batista surrendered to police on Monday after flying back to Rio de Janeiro to face bribery and other corruption charges, Globo television reported.

Live footage on Globo showed Batista being taken from an aircraft arriving from New York to a black sport utility vehicle. The car, accompanied by a police escort, then drove into Rio, where Batista was expected to undergo medical exams.

Batista is alleged to have paid a $16.5m bribe to former Rio de Janeiro state governor Sergio Cabral, who is already behind bars.