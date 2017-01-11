Officials tell Donald Trump about unverified Russian intelligence

Washington — US intelligence officials have informed president-elect Donald Trump about unsubstantiated reports they have received that the Russian government had compiled potentially damaging personal and financial information on him, a person familiar with the situation said.

CNN reported earlier on Tuesday that as part of a briefing on Russian attempts to meddle in the presidential election, US spy chiefs included a two-page summary of memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative about alleged Kremlin operations to gather prejudicial information on Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had not been able to verify the information in the documents, CNN said.

BuzzFeed later published the entire 35-page compilation of memos, which contain potentially damaging but uncorroborated information about Trump and his associates. The person confirmed that the document was the same as the material in the government’s possession.

The aim of the alleged Russian government intelligence-gathering was to leverage the information to shift US policy towards Russia, including by potentially blackmailing Trump, according to the memos. President Barack Obama also was briefed on the documents.

Trump denunciation

Trump denounced "Fake news — a total political witch hunt!" on Twitter at about 8:20pm in New York, without mentioning or linking to any of the reports.

He retweeted a Trump Organisation official, executive vice-president Michael Cohen, who tweeted that "I have never been to Prague in my life" with a picture of the front of his passport. One of the memos alleged that Cohen had met "Kremlin officials" in Prague in August 2016.

Trump then tweeted an article by Lifezette, a website run by conservative radio host Laura Ingraham, that was critical of the BuzzFeed report.

Representatives of Trump’s transition did not respond to requests for comment. FBI spokesman Andrew Ames declined to comment.