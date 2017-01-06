China warns Trump on trade

The three shared Trump’s antiglobalisation beliefs and seem unlikely to keep building the current trade order, it said, adding that they would be more interested in disrupting trade. Souring relations could have serious ramifications for the economies: the US is the biggest buyer of exports from China, the world’s largest trading nation.

Official media issued other warnings after the announcement about Navarro, saying he did not understand trade and would damage relations. An editorial in the state-run China Daily accused Navarro of "anti-China alarmism" and said appointing the "Death by China" author

was another sign that Trump seems intent on confrontation with China.

An opinion column said he was "deaf and blind to the enormous win-win cooperation and potential of China-US relations".

Facing Reality

The Global Times English version said the US would adopt reckless protectionist policies and that China was powerful enough to withstand pressures from the administration. "China needs to face up to the reality that the Trump team maintains a hard-line attitude," it said in December. "Beijing will get used to the tensions between the two countries. If Washington dares to provoke China over its core interests, Beijing won’t fear setting up a showdown."

The appointment of Navarro "increases the risk of tensions", Tom Orlik, chief Asia economist at Bloomberg Intelligence in Beijing, wrote in a December report. "Antitrade measures may be more than just campaign talk," he said, citing Navarro’s support in a Los Angeles Times column for Trump’s proposal for 45% tariffs on Chinese products. Navarro wrote in July for the newspaper such a tariff was appropriate because of what

he called export subsidies, currency manipulation, intellectual property theft and lax regulation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday that the two nations must keep relations moving in the right direction.

Meanwhile, US spy chiefs said on Thursday that the hacking of Democratic Party computers was just one part of a multifaceted campaign by Russia to disrupt the US presidential election in 2016.

In a closely watched Senate hearing, top intelligence officials presented a united front as they reiterated their conclusion that Moscow interfered with 2016’s campaign and that its cyber-meddling posed a "major threat" to the US — findings that president-elect Donald Trump has so far refused to accept.

"This was a multifaceted campaign. So the hacking was only one part of it, and it also entailed classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news," director of National Intelligence James Clapper told the Senate hearing.

Bloomberg, AFP