Hackers want millions for ‘US cyberweapon toolset’

A previously unknown hacking group claims to have broken into a cyber espionage organisation linked to the National Security Agency and is offering to sell what it says are US government hacking tools.

The group, calling itself the Shadow Brokers, said in an internet post on Saturday that it had access to a "full state sponsor tool set" of cyberweapons. To back up its claims, the group posted what appears to be attack code that targets security software on routers that direct computer traffic around the internet.

In a post written in broken English, the Shadow Brokers offered to sell a complete trove of tools to the highest bidder. The group said if it is paid 1-million bitcoin, valued at roughly $568m, it will release the tools publicly.

Security experts doubt the group has access to the hacking treasure trove that it boasts, but several said the code it released appears to be legitimate. It affects routers built by three US firms — Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, and Fortinet — and two Chinese companies — Shaanxi Networkcloud Information Technology and Beijing Topsec Network Security Technology.

A Cisco spokeswoman said her company was investigating the incident, but "so far, we have not found any new vulnerabilities." A Fortinet representative did not have a comment. Juniper, Topsec and Shaanxi Networkcloud did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Shadow Brokers’ claims are still being analysed by security experts. If true, they would reflect an unprecedented breach of a computer-espionage outfit dubbed the Equation Group.

In a report last year, Russian computer security firm Kaspersky Lab said the Equation Group launched hacking efforts against governments, telecommunications companies and other organisations in countries such as Russia, Iraq and Iran.

Kaspersky did not name any US agencies in its report, but it appeared to detail the kind of work typically conducted by the NSA. The NSA did not return messages seeking comment.

In the past, the agency has neither confirmed nor denied involvement with the Equation Group.

In an internet post, the Shadow Brokers rail against "wealthy elites". The Shadow Brokers did not respond to e-mail and Twitter messages seeking comment.

Security experts who have examined the code published by the hackers said it appears to contain genuine NSA programmes that could manipulate or redirect computer traffic as it passes through a router. "The more we look at it … it looks more and more like a tool kit from the NSA," said Matt Suiche, the founder of Comae Technologies, a computer-security startup based in the United Arab Emirates.

"It looks genuine," said Nicholas Weaver, a researcher with the International Computer Science Institute, a nonprofit research centre affiliated with the University of California, Berkeley. Weaver said that, in addition to the router-attack programmes, the code includes tools that would be available only to someone with access to NSA computers and tools that appear to interact with NSA software described in documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

However, security experts questioned the ransom demand, saying it was unlikely anyone would pay millions for the promised tools, sight unseen. Weaver believes the bitcoin auction scheme was probably a distraction to obscure whoever obtained the documents. "Whoever stole the data wants the world to know that they stole it," he said in an e-mail message. "The suspect list is almost certainly short — Russia or China, and given the recent espionage troubles between the US and Russia, probably the former."

The Shadow Brokers say they obtained their code via hacking. However, the origin of the documents remains unclear, said Oren Falkowitz, the CEO of Area 1 Security, and a former NSA analyst. "We don’t know what hacking means," he said. "Did some guy just walk in and steal it?"

Ben Johnson, co-founder of Carbon Black and a former NSA computer scientist, cautioned that the Equation Group has not been definitively linked to the NSA and that it is unclear how much data was taken. "People should not be thinking that the NSA has been hacked," he said. "Certainly there’s been some effort put into (the Shadow Brokers’ data), but I’m by no means convinced that this is a full toolset of a nation state."

