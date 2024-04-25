World / Africa

Kenyan government recommends stricter regulations over TikTok instead of ban

The ministry of information and communication proposed a screening of content and quarterly reports

25 April 2024 - 16:13
by Duncan Miriri
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
Picture: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Nairobi — Kenya’s government has advised lawmakers against banning TikTok over concerns about content shared on the platform and instead recommended stricter oversight by regulators.

A panel in parliament has been considering a petition from a Kenyan citizen to ban the Chinese-owned platform. The recommendation follows accusations from the interior ministry that the platform has been used to spread propaganda, carry out fraud and distribute sexual content.

“Rather than imposing a ban on TikTok, the ministry proposes an adoption of a co-regulation model,” the Information and Communication Ministry said in an advisory to the panel, which was shared with Reuters on Thursday.

The ministry proposed requiring TikTok to screen content to ensure compliance with Kenyan laws and file quarterly reports to the government on what material it had taken down.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In response to similar criticism in other countries, it has defended its record on user privacy.

The company has been facing regulatory scrutiny in several countries, particularly in the West.

Last month, Italy slapped three TikTok units with fines for inadequate checks on content deemed potentially harmful to children or vulnerable users.

The US Senate approved legislation on Tuesday that would ban TikTok in the United States if ByteDance fails to divest over the next nine months to a year.

The move was driven by widespread worries among US lawmakers that China could access American data or surveil them with the app.

Reuters

‘We aren’t going anywhere’, says TikTok CEO

Shou Zi Chew says the facts and the constitution are on TikTok’s side
Companies
9 hours ago

US Senate passes TikTok divestment-or-ban bill

President Joe Biden set to make it law
Companies
1 day ago

Meta shares drop after it cuts quarterly guidance

Share decline wipes $125bn off its market value as AI reality check disappoints
Companies
21 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Russian court freezes $440m of JPMorgan funds
World / Europe
2.
Near-death boat journeys will not deter Africa’s ...
World
3.
Supreme Court to decide on presidential immunity ...
World / Americas
4.
Judge lashes Trump lawyer in gag order arguments
World / Americas
5.
Zijin’s DRC mine shipments to SA returned ‘due to ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.