JOHN DLUDLU: Democracy is under siege in West Africa
Concerns grow that Senegal president and regional military regimes will prolong their stay in power
West Africa is teetering towards instability and de facto military rule. The continent and its friends need to act fast to rein in the military juntas and restore civilian democracy before it is too late.
On Saturday, Senegal President Macky Sall announced that presidential elections, which he is not allowed to contest in terms of the provisions of the country’s constitution — are to be postponed. His stated reason is the need to resolve a dispute between the judges who oversee elections in Senegal and opposition parties, which accuse the judiciary of malfeasance. He also wants to have a parallel talk shop to resolve political grievances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.