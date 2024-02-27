World / Africa

Two killed in Guinea unrest as strike cripples Conakry

27 February 2024 - 20:00
by Saliou Samb
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Soldiers in Conakry, Guinea. Picture: SOULEYMANE CAMARA/REUTERS
Soldiers in Conakry, Guinea. Picture: SOULEYMANE CAMARA/REUTERS

Conakry — Two people were killed in clashes with police in the suburbs of Guinea’s capital Conakry on Monday, their families and medical sources said, amid a national strike that has paralysed the city and disrupted some mining operations.

The strike has emptied the main thoroughfares, closed banks and shuttered markets, but it also led to pockets of unrest in some residential areas on Monday. Groups of young men took to the streets to show their frustration with living conditions in the junta-led West African country.

The mother of 18-year-old student Mamady Keïta said her son had died after being shot in the chest in the Sonfonia district. Motorbike taxi driver Ibrahima Touré, 21, also died from a bullet wound after clashes with security forces in another district, his father said.

A hospital source confirmed both deaths. There was no immediate comment from police, but a senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Keita’s death without giving further details.

It was not immediately clear if there would be further unrest on Tuesday, but the strike, which includes the public, private and informal sectors, is set to continue.

The demands of an umbrella group for multiple workers’ unions include the lowering of food prices, the lifting of internet restrictions and the application of a wage deal reached with the government in November.

There has been no official response from the government, which was set up by a military junta that seized power in a 2021 coup. It has quashed recurring antigovernment protests, sometimes violently, in the last few years.

Guinea is the world’s second-largest bauxite producer. Traders on Monday said alumina prices in China were trading higher due to the strike, but the impact was limited for now due to Chinese inventories.

Reuters

Ethiopian police lock up French journalist for ‘conspiracy to create chaos’

His employer, Africa Intelligence, has called for his immediate release
World
11 hours ago

Nigeria to merge, scrap government agencies to trim costs

President has embarked on the boldest economic reform programme in decades
World
7 hours ago

Nigeria central bank delivers 400 bps rate hike as inflation soars

Union members protest against the rising cost of living
World
3 hours ago

Mauritius allows Norwegian Dawn cruise ship to dock

No trace of cholera has been found among passengers
World
10 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Palestinian prime minister resigns as call for ...
World / Middle East
2.
Republican Party leader quits amid pressure from ...
World / Americas
3.
Turkey urges ICJ to rule against Israeli ...
World
4.
Slovak premier hints at Nato sending troops to ...
World / Europe
5.
Donald Trump wins third primary with ease
World / Americas

Related Articles

Ecowas tries to retain junta-led trio by lifting sanctions on Niger

World / Africa

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa will experience a year of mixed fortunes in 2024

Opinion / Columnists

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso quit Ecowas amid rising tensions

World / Africa

‘Stop lecturing’ Africa, Guinea’s junta leader tells UN

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.