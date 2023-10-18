Antelopes in Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda. Picture: SUPPLIED
Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for an attack near a Ugandan national park in which a guide, a South African and Briton were killed, the group’s telegram channel said on Wednesday.
President Yoweri Museveni vowed on Wednesday that Ugandan forces would track down those responsible for the deaths of the safari guide and tourists Dave and Celia Barlow, who were honeymooning in Queen Elizabeth national park. The attackers set the group’s vehicle alight near the park, authorities said.
“It was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists attacking innocent civilians and tragic for the couple who were newlyweds and visiting Uganda on their honeymoon,” Museveni said in a post on the social media site X.
“Of course, these terrorists will pay with their own wretched lives.”
Britain’s foreign office has advised against travel to Uganda.
Ugandan authorities had earlier blamed the attack on the ADF, a rebel movement linked to IS.
The ADF group is accused of killing thousands of villagers in frequent raids over the past decade. With Staff Writer
Islamic State claims fatal attack on South African and Briton in Uganda
Yoweri Museveni vows to ‘aggressively pursue’ perpetrators
Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for an attack near a Ugandan national park in which a guide, a South African and Briton were killed, the group’s telegram channel said on Wednesday.
President Yoweri Museveni vowed on Wednesday that Ugandan forces would track down those responsible for the deaths of the safari guide and tourists Dave and Celia Barlow, who were honeymooning in Queen Elizabeth national park. The attackers set the group’s vehicle alight near the park, authorities said.
“It was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists attacking innocent civilians and tragic for the couple who were newlyweds and visiting Uganda on their honeymoon,” Museveni said in a post on the social media site X.
“Of course, these terrorists will pay with their own wretched lives.”
Britain’s foreign office has advised against travel to Uganda.
Ugandan authorities had earlier blamed the attack on the ADF, a rebel movement linked to IS.
The ADF group is accused of killing thousands of villagers in frequent raids over the past decade. With Staff Writer
Reuters
Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso juntas sign Sahel security alliance pact
Islamic militants kill more than 60 in Mali attack
Uganda president says former DRC leader is working with Islamist rebels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Police shoot Brussels attacker dead, media confirms
EU tightens borders after Brussels ‘terrorist attack’
Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been caused by ‘the other team’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.