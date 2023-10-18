World / Africa

Islamic State claims fatal attack on South African and Briton in Uganda

Yoweri Museveni vows to ‘aggressively pursue’ perpetrators

18 October 2023 - 18:00
by Agency Staff
Antelopes in Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda. Picture: SUPPLIED
Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for an  attack near a Ugandan national park in which a guide, a South African and Briton were killed, the group’s telegram channel said on Wednesday.

President Yoweri Museveni vowed on Wednesday that Ugandan forces would track down those responsible for the deaths of the safari guide and tourists Dave and Celia Barlow, who were honeymooning in Queen Elizabeth national park. The attackers set the group’s vehicle alight near the park, authorities said. 

“It was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists attacking innocent civilians and tragic for the couple who were newlyweds and visiting Uganda on their honeymoon,” Museveni said in a post on the social media site X.

“Of course, these terrorists will pay with their own wretched lives.”

Britain’s foreign office has advised against travel to Uganda.

Ugandan authorities had earlier blamed the attack on the ADF, a rebel movement linked to IS.

The ADF group is accused of killing thousands of villagers in frequent raids over the past decade. With Staff Writer

Reuters

