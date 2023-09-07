AU set to gain full G20 membership, sources say

People stand infront of Nataraja, a statue of Hindu lord Shiva as the cosmic dancer, installed next to 'Bharat Mandapam', the main venue of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, on September 7 2023. Picture: ALTAF HUSSAIN/REUTERS
The G20, comprising the richest and most powerful countries, will grant membership to the AU, according to sources, a move that would give the grouping of 55 states on the continent the same status as the EU — currently the only regional bloc with a full membership.
An AU official said the group, currently designated an “invited international organisation”, was being made a permanent member. The official did not want to be identified as they aren’t authorised to speak on the subject.
A top government official from SA, which is a G20 member, said the language for the induction of AU into the G20 bloc was still being discussed but it could be firmed by Friday.
Still, the SA official, who did not want to be identified before the decision was made public, said that there was still a possibility that someone might veto the resolution.
It was not immediately clear if the decision would be announced at the annual G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi at the weekend.
Two Indian sources said membership for AU was expected to be formalised only next year, when Brazil takes over the presidency of G20 from India.
There were no objections against the move from any of the members, one of the Indian sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity citing government rules.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the leaders of the G20 nations in June proposing that the AU be given full, permanent membership of the bloc at the summit in the Indian capital.
In an article published in Indian and international newspapers on Thursday, Modi wrote: “Our presidency has not only seen the largest-ever participation from African countries but has also pushed for the inclusion of the AU as a permanent member of the G20”.
The G20 now comprises 19 countries and the EU, representing about 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and about two-thirds of the world’s population.
SA, which has supported the admission of the AU, declined immediate comment before of the Delhi summit. “We wouldn't comment now until the official announcement or post the summit,” presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
Countries including Germany, Brazil and Canada have also voiced support for AU membership.
AU set to gain full G20 membership, sources say
Announcement could be made at this weekend’s annual G20 summit in New Delhi
The G20, comprising the richest and most powerful countries, will grant membership to the AU, according to sources, a move that would give the grouping of 55 states on the continent the same status as the EU — currently the only regional bloc with a full membership.
An AU official said the group, currently designated an “invited international organisation”, was being made a permanent member. The official did not want to be identified as they aren’t authorised to speak on the subject.
A top government official from SA, which is a G20 member, said the language for the induction of AU into the G20 bloc was still being discussed but it could be firmed by Friday.
Still, the SA official, who did not want to be identified before the decision was made public, said that there was still a possibility that someone might veto the resolution.
It was not immediately clear if the decision would be announced at the annual G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi at the weekend.
Two Indian sources said membership for AU was expected to be formalised only next year, when Brazil takes over the presidency of G20 from India.
There were no objections against the move from any of the members, one of the Indian sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity citing government rules.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the leaders of the G20 nations in June proposing that the AU be given full, permanent membership of the bloc at the summit in the Indian capital.
In an article published in Indian and international newspapers on Thursday, Modi wrote: “Our presidency has not only seen the largest-ever participation from African countries but has also pushed for the inclusion of the AU as a permanent member of the G20”.
The G20 now comprises 19 countries and the EU, representing about 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and about two-thirds of the world’s population.
SA, which has supported the admission of the AU, declined immediate comment before of the Delhi summit. “We wouldn't comment now until the official announcement or post the summit,” presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
Countries including Germany, Brazil and Canada have also voiced support for AU membership.
Reuters
IMRAAN BUCCUS: SA must do for Zimbabwe what the people of the world did for us
STEVEN KUO: Brics+ marks the beginning of the end of US hegemony
LAURENCE CAROMBA, NA’EEM JEENAH and YACOOB ABBA OMAR: It is unclear whether SA will benefit from Brics expansion
JANIS VAN DER WESTHUIZEN: Reformists, revisionists and the future of Brics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Citizens left homeless as India demolishes slums before G20 summit
G20 per capita emissions from coal up 7% from 2015, study shows
G20 summit risks sealing global divisions
IAN BREMMER: Brics+ want agency to pursue their own interests
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.