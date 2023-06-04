Sudanese fighters invade national museum

It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
There is no single large scale body that represents both industry and clients across all types
Despite Presidential Climate Commission’s energy stance, Mantashe says his department will call for proposals
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
Switzerland-based luxury goods group reports annual profit rising 34% to €5bn
First-quarter GDP report is due on Tuesday after ‘shocking’ contraction in the previous quarter
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
At stake is President Embalo’s attempt to change the constitution and possibly consolidate power
Opportunity of a lifetime awaits in Champions League final
It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
Dubai/Cairo — Sudanese paramilitary fighters have taken over the national museum in Khartoum, its deputy director says, urging them to protect precious artefacts that include mummies.
Members of the Rapid Support Forces group fighting the army since mid-April for control of Sudan entered the museum on Friday, said deputy director Ikhlas Abdellatif.
Museum staff do not know the situation in the museum because they halted work there after the conflict suddenly erupted on April 15, forcing police guarding the facility to quit, said Abdellatif.
The RSF released a video filmed in the museum grounds showing a soldier denying that they had done any harm to the museum or would do so, and inviting any individuals or organisations to visit the museum to check.
The video also showed RSF fighters covering up exposed mummies with sheets and closing the plain white boxes in which they were contained. It was not clear when or why the mummies had been uncovered.
The museum is in a large building on the banks of the River Nile in central Khartoum, near the central bank. This is the scene of some of the fiercest fighting.
Among its thousands of priceless relics are embalmed mummies dating to 2,500 BCE, making them among the oldest and archaeologically most important in the world.
The museum also contains statues, pottery and ancient murals, with artefacts from the stone age through to the Christian and Islamic eras, said former director Hatim Alnour.
Roxanne Trioux, a member of a French archaeological team that was working in Sudan, said they were monitoring satellite pictures of the museum and saw possible signs of damage there before Friday, with signs of burning.
“We don't know the extent of damage inside,” she said.
Fighting has raged on despite repeated truces including one negotiated by Saudi Arabia and the US to which both sides agreed. The latest was due to expire on Saturday evening.
On Saturday afternoon, residents reported clashes including air and artillery strikes in southern Khartoum and northern districts of its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri which lie across the Nile, as well as the Sharg el-Nil district, to the east.
After continued clashes, bombardment and occupation of civilian buildings, Washington and Riyadh suspended the talks and the US said this week it was imposing sanctions on the two sides' business interests.
Since the overthrow of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019 Sudan’s government was headed by a sovereign council under army chief Gen Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan with the RSF head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, as his deputy.
Burhan removed Hemedti from his post last month. The two now head rival forces in a bloody power struggle.
On Friday the UN Security Council called on factions to cease hostilities to allow access to humanitarian organisations.
“The army is shelling us and the RSF are spread out in the streets. The citizen is paying the price for war,” said Sami el-Tayeb, a 47-year-old resident of Omdurman.
The war has displaced 1.2-million people in the country and forced another 400,000 to flee to neighbouring states, pushing Sudan to the brink of disaster and raising fear of wider conflict.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sudanese fighters invade national museum
Deputy director pleads for protection of precious artefacts
Dubai/Cairo — Sudanese paramilitary fighters have taken over the national museum in Khartoum, its deputy director says, urging them to protect precious artefacts that include mummies.
Members of the Rapid Support Forces group fighting the army since mid-April for control of Sudan entered the museum on Friday, said deputy director Ikhlas Abdellatif.
Museum staff do not know the situation in the museum because they halted work there after the conflict suddenly erupted on April 15, forcing police guarding the facility to quit, said Abdellatif.
The RSF released a video filmed in the museum grounds showing a soldier denying that they had done any harm to the museum or would do so, and inviting any individuals or organisations to visit the museum to check.
The video also showed RSF fighters covering up exposed mummies with sheets and closing the plain white boxes in which they were contained. It was not clear when or why the mummies had been uncovered.
The museum is in a large building on the banks of the River Nile in central Khartoum, near the central bank. This is the scene of some of the fiercest fighting.
Among its thousands of priceless relics are embalmed mummies dating to 2,500 BCE, making them among the oldest and archaeologically most important in the world.
The museum also contains statues, pottery and ancient murals, with artefacts from the stone age through to the Christian and Islamic eras, said former director Hatim Alnour.
Roxanne Trioux, a member of a French archaeological team that was working in Sudan, said they were monitoring satellite pictures of the museum and saw possible signs of damage there before Friday, with signs of burning.
“We don't know the extent of damage inside,” she said.
Fighting has raged on despite repeated truces including one negotiated by Saudi Arabia and the US to which both sides agreed. The latest was due to expire on Saturday evening.
On Saturday afternoon, residents reported clashes including air and artillery strikes in southern Khartoum and northern districts of its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri which lie across the Nile, as well as the Sharg el-Nil district, to the east.
After continued clashes, bombardment and occupation of civilian buildings, Washington and Riyadh suspended the talks and the US said this week it was imposing sanctions on the two sides' business interests.
Since the overthrow of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019 Sudan’s government was headed by a sovereign council under army chief Gen Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan with the RSF head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, as his deputy.
Burhan removed Hemedti from his post last month. The two now head rival forces in a bloody power struggle.
On Friday the UN Security Council called on factions to cease hostilities to allow access to humanitarian organisations.
“The army is shelling us and the RSF are spread out in the streets. The citizen is paying the price for war,” said Sami el-Tayeb, a 47-year-old resident of Omdurman.
The war has displaced 1.2-million people in the country and forced another 400,000 to flee to neighbouring states, pushing Sudan to the brink of disaster and raising fear of wider conflict.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Aid agencies in Sudan battle to get supplies to those in need
Army halts ceasefire talks with rival force in Sudan, source says
Fighting subsides in Khartoum
Arrival of Sudanese refugees in Chad pushes up food prices
Violence engulfs Darfur: Mass exodus sparks humanitarian crisis
Air strikes pound Khartoum
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.