Uganda in violation of constitution’s anti LGBTQ bill, UN rights head says

Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as the country having signed up to what Vladimir Putin stands for
Competition law exemptions allow companies to collaborate on emergency energy projects
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
The strong investment case is due to record sales of renewable power products and the energy crisis upping demand for electronics products
Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, says statement signed by 350 experts and industry executives
The Russian No 2 seed out of the French Open after a first-round defeat by the Brazilian qualifier
Priced at just over R2.2m, the six-seater luxury minibus is the new flagship of the V-Class range
Geneva — The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ bill appears to violate the constitution and urged the country's judiciary to review it.
The proposal signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni is considered one of the harshest in the world and carries the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”. The government says the constitution has been followed.
“I hope that the judiciary is going to look into it and I can tell you, if they look at human rights law, their own constitution, they will find it in violation of it,” Volker Turk said on Tuesday, describing the law as “devastating”.
He did not elaborate on which aspect of the constitution had been violated.
Asked about alleged breaches of international law, a spokesperson later added, “a whole range”, saying those included the rights to equality, nondiscrimination and to life.
Uganda’s information minister, Chris Baryomunsi, rejected the criticism, saying: “We followed the constitution, we followed the laid out procedures and the law has been legally passed. For us we do not consider homosexuality as a constitutional right, it is just a sexual deviation, which we do not promote as Ugandans and Africans.
“So we disagree with the West on that, homosexual acts are not a human right, they are not. It is abnormal behaviour which is being promoted by societies in the West.”
A Ugandan organisation, Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum, and 10 other individuals have filed a complaint against the law at the constitutional court, one of the petitioners, Busingye Kabumba, said. However, it is not yet clear if the court will take up the case.
Turk also said that “each and every aspect of the law” would also be examined by UN human rights experts.
He criticised “so-called religious groups” for stoking the government to pass the legislation. “They want to use the machinery of the state to impose their views which is utterly unacceptable…,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Uganda in violation of constitution’s anti LGBTQ bill, UN rights head says
But information minister Chris Baryomunsi has rejected this, saying ‘homosexuality … is just a sexual deviation, which we do not promote as Ugandans and Africans’
Geneva — The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ bill appears to violate the constitution and urged the country's judiciary to review it.
The proposal signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni is considered one of the harshest in the world and carries the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”. The government says the constitution has been followed.
“I hope that the judiciary is going to look into it and I can tell you, if they look at human rights law, their own constitution, they will find it in violation of it,” Volker Turk said on Tuesday, describing the law as “devastating”.
He did not elaborate on which aspect of the constitution had been violated.
Asked about alleged breaches of international law, a spokesperson later added, “a whole range”, saying those included the rights to equality, nondiscrimination and to life.
Uganda’s information minister, Chris Baryomunsi, rejected the criticism, saying: “We followed the constitution, we followed the laid out procedures and the law has been legally passed. For us we do not consider homosexuality as a constitutional right, it is just a sexual deviation, which we do not promote as Ugandans and Africans.
“So we disagree with the West on that, homosexual acts are not a human right, they are not. It is abnormal behaviour which is being promoted by societies in the West.”
A Ugandan organisation, Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum, and 10 other individuals have filed a complaint against the law at the constitutional court, one of the petitioners, Busingye Kabumba, said. However, it is not yet clear if the court will take up the case.
Turk also said that “each and every aspect of the law” would also be examined by UN human rights experts.
He criticised “so-called religious groups” for stoking the government to pass the legislation. “They want to use the machinery of the state to impose their views which is utterly unacceptable…,” he said.
Reuters
Uganda’s Museveni approves one of world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ laws
Museveni urges parliament to tone down anti-gay bill
Uganda’s harsh anti-LGBTQ law casts violent shadow over shelters
Ugandan MPs ask Museveni to make LGBTQ bill slightly less harsh
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Uganda’s Museveni approves one of world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ laws
Museveni urges parliament to tone down anti-gay bill
Uganda’s harsh anti-LGBTQ law casts violent shadow over shelters
Ugandan MPs ask Museveni to make LGBTQ bill slightly less harsh
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.