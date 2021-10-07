Features / Cover Story Inside the big money of global health care The worldwide need for Covid vaccinations has underlined the importance of investing in the right pharmaceutical companies. There’s a lot more than guesswork involved in picking the big winners but it’s also crucial to recognise that some long-term vision is required B L Premium

Just as Covid has made armchair epidemiologists of us all, so has the pandemic thrown open the door to the potential of the mighty global pharma market.

It’s hard to ignore gains like those experienced by Moderna, for example, whose shares have rallied an incredible 1,361% since last March, when it became clear its mRNA vaccine technology would be the game-changer in the global fight against Covid...