World / Africa

Burkina Faso reburies revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara

Former leader’s remains and those who were killed with him reburied at the site of their assassination in Ouagadougou

23 February 2023 - 18:27 Thiam Ndiaga
A military officer stands in front of the coffin containing the remains of Thomas Sankara, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso February 23 2023. Picture: ANNE MIMAULT
A military officer stands in front of the coffin containing the remains of Thomas Sankara, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso February 23 2023. Picture: ANNE MIMAULT

Ouagadougou  — The exhumed remains of Burkina Faso’s revolutionary former president Thomas Sankara, whose 1987 murder shocked the West African nation, were laid to rest at a ceremony in the capital Ouagadougou on Thursday.

The charismatic Marxist, known as “Africa’s Che Guevara”, was gunned down along with 12 others during a bloody coup led by his former ally and successor Blaise Compaore. He was aged 37 at the time.

Compaore, who ruled for almost three decades, before being toppled in 2014, was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment last year for complicity in Sankara's murder.

Two of his former top associates were handed the same conviction in a trial that started in October 2021. All three have denied wrongdoing.

A relative of the former leader and revolutionary, Thomas Sankara, stands near the flag-draped coffins of Sankara and his companions before the burial ceremony in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, February 23 2023. Picture: ANNE MIMAULT/REUTERS
A relative of the former leader and revolutionary, Thomas Sankara, stands near the flag-draped coffins of Sankara and his companions before the burial ceremony in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, February 23 2023. Picture: ANNE MIMAULT/REUTERS

Sankara and the other victims were buried at a civil cemetery in 1987. But authorities exhumed the remains in 2015 to identify them and help with investigations into Sankara’s murder.

They were all laid to rest again on Thursday in coffins draped in Burkina Faso’s red and green flag, and topped with red roses.

Family members filed past Sankara’s coffin to pay their final respects. They were joined by former members of his military personnel, citizens and other victims’ relatives.

“We thank the authorities who took part in writing an important page of our history,” said Sankara’s uncle, Mousbila.

Among the attendees was Burkinabe politician Mayamba Malick Sawadogo, who was a prisoner at the time of Sankara’s murder and part of a group of convicts forced to bury the deceased.

“It is emotional to find myself here again,” he said. “It is true that more than 30 years have passed ... but it is not easy.”

Sankara seized power in a 1983 coup on promises to tackle corruption and neocolonial influences.

He publicly denounced the World Bank’s structural adjustment programmes, banned female circumcision and polygamy and was one of the first African leaders to raise awareness about HIV/Aids.

He won public support with his modest lifestyle and admiration remains, despite critics who say his reforms curtailed freedoms and did little to enrich ordinary people.

The 1987 victims will be reburied at a memorial built on the site of Sankara’s assassination.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin warns West over nuclear weapons as he ...
World / Europe
2.
World Court orders Azerbaijan to end blockade of ...
World / Europe
3.
Zimbabwe’s cyber city: safe for residents or ...
World / Africa
4.
Putin vows to strengthen nuclear arsenal on eve ...
World / Europe
5.
Land for an eye and a hand: Iranian group lauds ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: How civil society can contribute to a new political culture

Opinion / Columnists

Former Ivory Coast leader Compaoré sentenced to life for Sankara murder

World / Africa

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The future is Asian, while SA is stuck in reveries of fallen ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.