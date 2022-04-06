Opinion RONAK GOPALDAS: Nigeria gripped by its own Game of Thrones B L Premium

With less than a year to go until national elections in February 2023, the political temperature in Nigeria is rising as power brokers in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) step out of the shadows and into the limelight.

For investors keenly watching developments in Africa’s largest economy, the primary concern is about who will win the election and what their policy trajectory will be. After the inertia and disappointment of the Buhari era, there is a mounting sense that the country is ripe for change and that its economic stewardship requires a radical overhaul...