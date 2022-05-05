Features / Africa Nigeria’s presidential power plays It’s early days, but Nigeria is already kicking into election gear ahead of February’s presidential poll B L Premium

Along the streets of Nigeria’s capital Abuja, presidential hopefuls look down at passers-by from posters and supersized billboards. They’re competing for attention with those promoting charismatic preachers and advertising smart new housing developments.

The posters — and the heated discussions that ensue whenever politics is mentioned in the West African country — give the impression that Nigeria’s presidential elections are imminent. In truth, they’re set to take place only in February...