World / Africa

Uganda nips at Brazil’s heels in race to be Italy’s top coffee supplier

19 October 2021 - 18:25 Fred Ojambo and Archie Hunter
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Demand for Ugandan coffee in Italy, where espresso lovers abound, has helped increase the East African nation’s exports of the beans to the highest level in at least 30 years.

In August, Uganda overtook Vietnam to become the second-largest supplier of coffee to Italy for the first time this year, behind Brazil. Total shipments jumped 21% to 6.5-million 60kg bags in the year to end-September — Uganda’s highest in three decades — about a third of that going to Italy.

Italy and Germany, which together produced more than 60% of the EU’s roasted coffee in 2020, have diversified their sources for the beans. With Brazil and Vietnam having had trouble exporting amid shipping disruptions, European buyers increased uptake from growers including Uganda and India.

“Uganda has been a surprise over the past couple of years, it’s a successful case of production, expansion and promotion,” said Carlos Mera, head of agricultural commodities markets analysis at Rabobank in London. Given supply chain problems in South America and Southeast Asia, roasters have been buying a little more from elsewhere and have been more flexible in blending, according to Mera.

Better beans

Uganda is Africa’s biggest coffee exporter and the continent’s second-largest producer of the beans after Ethiopia. President Yoweri Museveni’s administration has overseen the planting of millions of new trees in recent years as part of plans to increase annual output to 20-million bags by 2030. 

“There was some government involvement and we’re seeing the results, production has been increasing quite significantly and it’s likely to continue to do so,” Mera said.

Ugandan authorities have attributed the success in Europe, Asia and the US to improved quality of their beans, which is now the focus as new trees begin to produce. In 2020, Nestle’s unit announced its programme to produce and market coffee from Uganda’s mountainous Rwenzori region. Nespresso sells its limited-edition capsules in places including the US and UK.

“We are seeing more professionals move into coffee farming,” said Tony Mugoya, executive director of lobby group Uganda Coffee Farmers Alliance. “We are seeing more capital investment in the sector.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

The world is snacking on chocolate again, cocoa markets show

After a halt in sales at duty-free shops due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are signs of an uptick in demand
Life
6 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Commercial agriculture myths pollute real policy solutions

Farming units have been reduced in number through consolidation but not the number of farmers
Opinion
1 month ago

Rains replenish Africa’s cocoa crops

Harvest season in Ivory Coast and Ghana expected to have good yields
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA finally breaks its silence on protests in ...
World / Africa
2.
Covid-19 victim Colin Powell leaves mixed legacy
World / Americas
3.
China says it tested spacecraft not hypersonic ...
World / Asia
4.
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies at ...
World / Americas
5.
Joe Biden enlists private sector to help ease ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Burundi’s vaccination drive finally gets under way

World / Africa

Eswatini stops classes a protests intensify

World / Africa

Uber for tractors: Africa’s smallholder farmers plug in digital tools

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.