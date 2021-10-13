Life

The world is snacking on chocolate again, cocoa markets show

13 October 2021 - 05:04 Marvin G Perez and Archie Hunter
Picture: 123RF/YELENAYEMCHUK
Picture: 123RF/YELENAYEMCHUK

The global recovery in chocolate consumption is under way, if cocoa grindings are an indication. 

A significant portion of chocolate sales rely on the travel industry and the impulsive sweet purchases people make at duty-free shops across world airports. The Covid-19 pandemic halted that, but now there are signs of a prolonged uptick in demand. 

Bean processing probably rose 6.6% in North America for the three months ended September 30, compared with 5.8% in Europe and 5.5% in Asia, according to median estimates in surveys conducted by Bloomberg. If realised, the figures will add to gains posted in the prior three-month period.

The European Cocoa Association will release grinding data on Wednesday. The National Confectioners Association will publish North American figures on October 14, followed by Asia’s the next day. 

“North America is not just recovering but expanding,” said Sergey Chetvertakov, analyst for FO Licht in Germany. “We still have somewhat depressed demand because travel is not there. But otherwise at least in Western countries we see some sorts of recovery, that there are more events and more freedom.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Rains replenish Africa’s cocoa crops

Harvest season in Ivory Coast and Ghana expected to have good yields
World
1 month ago

Climate change is now affecting your favourite coffee flavour

Brazil is turning to stronger and more bitter robusta beans, which are hardier in the heat than the delicate arabica
World
1 month ago

Frost and drought afflict world’s breakfast-maker Brazil

The country’s coffee crop is forecast to shrink more than 25% due to climate change-fuelled natural disasters and freak weather
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Outa calls for 10-year driver licence renewal
Life / Motoring
3.
Driving licence renewal grace period ends on ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Joburg’s Pothole Patrol gets extra smart
Life / Motoring
5.
Repossessed cars offer chance for affordable ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Personal loans can make a real difference

Life

BOOK REVIEW: Tearing down myths white men tell other white men

Life / Books

Electric cars are hot right now, but who is policing their fires?

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.