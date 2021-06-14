World / Africa

Former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda admitted to hospital

The 97-year-old former president is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness at a military hospital in the capital Lusaka

14 June 2021 - 17:07 Chris Mfula
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda walks with children in Ganze village. File Picture: REUTERS/JOSEPH OKANGA
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda walks with children in Ganze village. File Picture: REUTERS/JOSEPH OKANGA

Lusaka — Zambia's former president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness at a military hospital in the capital Lusaka, his office said on Monday.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until 1991. He is among the continent's few surviving liberation heroes.

His administrative assistant Rodrick Ngolo said in a statement that Kaunda had been feeling unwell and had been admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

“His Excellency Dr Kaunda is requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything to ensure he recovers,” the statement said.

President Edgar Lungu urged the nation to pray for the former president so that “God may touch him with His healing hand”.

“He stood up for this great nation at its most critical moment, and so we can all stand up for him in his moment of weakness,” Lungu said on his Facebook page.

Reuters

